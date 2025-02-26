Fancy some knitflix and twill? CGV’s 'knitting screenings’ spin into monthly event.
Published: 26 Feb. 2025, 11:03
CGV will make its special knitting screenings, where moviegoers can knit while watching a film, a monthly event starting this Thursday.
Following last month’s pilot event, which took place at its Gangbyeon branch, CGV decided to make the program a regular event and expand it to 10 theaters nationwide, including its branches in Guro, Ilsan, Dongtan, Daehakro and Pyeongchon.
The pilot event was held on Jan. 23 with the film “Little Forest” (2018) and concluded successfully with sold-out tickets and positive feedback, according to CGV.
The regular event will take place on the last Thursday evening of each month with different films. This month's knitting screening will be paired with the romantic film “You Are the Apple of My Eye,” a Korean remake of the 2011 Taiwanese film of the same title. Directed by Cho Young-young, the coming-of-age film follows the puppy love between protagonists Jin-woo and Seon-ah. The film stars B1A4’s Jin-young as Jin-woo and Twice’s Da-hyun as Seon-ah.
“To create a comfortable viewing experience, the theater increased the lighting inside the auditorium, allowing attendees to knit more easily,” CGV said in a press release.
Participants must bring their own knitting supplies, and seating options may vary by branch. Additional information about the event can be found on CGV's official website or mobile app.
“Knitting is evolving from a solitary hobby into a shared healing experience, and we hope people can enjoy knitting together in a movie theater through this event,” said Cho Jin-ho, CGV’s content programming director. “As theaters continue to transform into spaces for unique experiences, we plan to introduce more special screenings that offer fresh and exciting ways to enjoy movies.”
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
