Kang Ha-neul taps into arrogance to play cyber wrecker inspired character in upcoming film
Published: 26 Feb. 2025, 18:18 Updated: 26 Feb. 2025, 18:20
- KIM JI-YE
Actor Kang Ha-neul has many faces, having played various characters over his 18-year career. Many of them were very much like his own personality, and far from the new character he's decided to take on for the upcoming thriller "Streaming."
Kang plays Woo Sang, an arrogant and pretentious crime channel streamer — a style of character Kang has never portrayed before and a type of person he never hopes to become.
"He’s full of confidence, vanity and bravado, doing everything he can to show off his success," Kang said during the film’s press conference held in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul, on Wednesday. "I had to think about the characteristics of the people that I dislike to help me shape my character."
Kang said he finds it difficult to get along with people like Woo Sang.
"These people have that confident, burning gaze in their eyes and often say things like, 'Everything I say is right,'" he said. "I find it a bit hard to get along with those people."
The upcoming thriller follows Woo Sang, a streamer with the most-subscribed crime channel on the fictional streaming platform WAG. The character discovers a clue to an unsolved serial murder case and broadcasts his pursuit of the killer in real time.
Kang said he was attracted not only by the new character, but how the film follows the story in real time.
"The script was written as if it were being livestreamed, which was quite different from other scripts I’ve encountered so far," he said, adding that he had to work hard on the numerous one-take scenes required for the livestreaming parts of the film.
“I also watched many streaming channels to pick up on different streamers' characteristics,” Kang said. “I took note of when I began to lose interest or when I really tuned in and became excited as a viewer, and tried to incorporate those elements into the new film."
The film is directed by Cho Jang-ho, who is making his commercial debut with the upcoming film.
Cho said during the press conference that he actually wrote script with actor Kang in mind from the very beginning.
"I had briefly met him during a previous scriptwriting project and his polite and genuine attitude left such a strong impression on me," said Cho. "I felt that if I worked with him, we could make a great film together.”
However, while Cho was developing the script, Kang enlisted in the military. Like a girlfriend eagerly waiting for her boyfriend to finish his military service, Cho waited anxiously for Kang but also took the time as an opportunity to refine the script. As soon as Kang finished his service, Cho handed him the script, and "fortunately, Kang accepted it without hesitation," Cho said.
The film may seem heavy to some viewers, as it touches on some dark topics, but Cho says that "Streamers" is premiering at just the right time.
Today, so-called cyber wreckers have become a social phenomenon. This gained prominence last year after YouTuber Tzuyang revealed that she had fallen victim to them. However, Cho said he saw this issue coming six or seven years ago.
Cyber wreckers are streamers who specialize in posting videos that target specific people, mostly celebrities but sometimes noncelebrities like infamous criminals, to attract viewers and ultimately make money.
“In the film, there are lines touching on how individuals sometimes speak out their unfiltered thoughts as if they are the truth, and I’ve spent a lot of time reflecting on that,” Cho said.
“And this really stands out in the film because the things the main character Woo Sang says aren’t always 100 percent correct. However, as the film progresses, there are moments where the audience starts to believe those things as if they are true.”
“So, while observing those cyber wreckers, I thought I had to incorporate the negative perspective I have on them in a way that fits the cinematic context,” he continued.
In that sense, Kang said he wanted to portray Woo Sang not merely as a villain but as someone who continues to justify his wrongdoings out of arrogance.
“It’s not that my thoughts on the issue of cyber wreckers changed drastically after filming. Rather, I found it interesting how my character continuously rationalizes his actions, telling himself things like, ‘I’m doing something good,’ or ‘I’m providing people with their right to know.’ That aspect really resonates with my character," Kang said.
BY KIM JI-YE [[email protected]]
