 Actor Jeon Hye-jin to return to screens in Genie TV series 'Mother and Mom'
Actor Jeon Hye-jin to return to screens in Genie TV series 'Mother and Mom'

Published: 26 Feb. 2025, 14:39
Actor Jeon Hye-jin poses for photos at a press conference for Genie TV's upcoming series ″Mother and Mom″ [GENIE TV]

Actor Jeon Hye-jin is making a return to acting with Genie TV’s original series “Mother and Mom." It will be her first project since the death of her husband, late actor Lee Sun-kyun, in December 2023.
 
Jeon is playing a working mom of a 7-year-old girl who struggles to be the best in both roles — mother and successful working woman. 
 

Though it was held virtually, Jeon attended a live press conference on Tuesday and expressed that she is also a working mother who is very much devoted and interested in her children's education.  
 
"Regardless of time or place, once you become a mother, I think that mindset is inevitable," she said. “I decided to take on the role because the reality is heartbreaking and frustrating at times as a mother living in Korea."
 
"I think I am very much like the character in 'Mother and Mom' — almost 70 percent similar," she said.
 
"I think we are similar in that we are both working women who also work hard to raise our children well. But I am not so sure if I'm as devoted as my character when it comes to children's education. I think a lot about it, but I still don't know what the right answer is."
 
"Mother and Mom," directed by Kim Chul-kyu, also features actors Jo Min-soo and Jung Jin-young. The series sheds light on Korea’s highly competitive private education system. 
 
The drama is set to premiere on March 3 at 10 p.m. on Genie TV and ENA. 
 

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
