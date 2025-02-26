 USFK extends tour length for troops accompanied by family members to 3 years
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Defense

print dictionary print

USFK extends tour length for troops accompanied by family members to 3 years

Published: 26 Feb. 2025, 16:29
U.S. soldiers salute during a change-of-command ceremony for the United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and the United States Forces Korea (USFK) at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, on Dec. 20, 2024. [AP/YONHAP]

U.S. soldiers salute during a change-of-command ceremony for the United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and the United States Forces Korea (USFK) at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, on Dec. 20, 2024. [AP/YONHAP]

United States Forces Korea (USFK) has extended the standard tour length for personnel accompanied by family members in South Korea from two years to three years to improve continuity in operations, officials said Wednesday.
 
Under the new policy, service members with family members will serve 36 months in South Korea before moving to their next duty station, while the tour length for unaccompanied service members remains unchanged at 12 months, according to USFK.
 

Related Article

USFK said the policy will not affect accompanied personnel currently stationed in South Korea but will apply to troops arriving in the country. It is expected to be fully implemented by October 2027.
 
"This policy adjustment aims to provide greater continuity within USFK," it said in a release. "The extended tour length is expected to enhance operational efficiency by reducing turnover and increasing mission effectiveness."
 
Yonhap 
tags Korea U.S. Forces Korea USFK Korea-U.S. alliance

More in Defense

USFK extends tour length for troops accompanied by family members to 3 years

AI to report for duty in Korea's joint exercise with U.S.

Navy chief meets Turkish counterpart to discuss maritime security, cooperation

Ex-U.S. general not convinced South Korea will be more secure with nuclear arms

DAPA chief discusses arms exports in UAE, Egypt

Related Stories

LaCamera says joint military drills could be leverage

Ex-USFK heads worry about politicization of joint drills

USFK to begin Covid-19 vaccinations Tuesday

U.S. is putting a space force unit in Korea

Fire contained at USFK warehouse in Busan, no casualties reported
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)