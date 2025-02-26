USFK extends tour length for troops accompanied by family members to 3 years

United States Forces Korea (USFK) has extended the standard tour length for personnel accompanied by family members in South Korea from two years to three years to improve continuity in operations, officials said Wednesday.Under the new policy, service members with family members will serve 36 months in South Korea before moving to their next duty station, while the tour length for unaccompanied service members remains unchanged at 12 months, according to USFK.USFK said the policy will not affect accompanied personnel currently stationed in South Korea but will apply to troops arriving in the country. It is expected to be fully implemented by October 2027."This policy adjustment aims to provide greater continuity within USFK," it said in a release. "The extended tour length is expected to enhance operational efficiency by reducing turnover and increasing mission effectiveness."Yonhap