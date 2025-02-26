Acting U.S. ambassador meets lawmakers at National Assembly for security forum
Published: 26 Feb. 2025, 16:48
Joseph Yun, interim acting U.S. ambassador to Korea, met with lawmakers during a closed-door parliamentary security seminar at the National Assembly in western Seoul on Wednesday.
More than a dozen lawmakers from the conservative People Power Party (PPP), including deputy speaker Joo Ho-young, and a representative from the centrist Reform Party attended the bipartisan seminar.
The Global Diplomacy and Security Forum hosted the seminar, which included a public session and a closed-door session where the acting ambassador spoke.
PPP Rep. Yun Jae-ok, chair of the forum, said he "looks forward to the acting ambassador giving an in-depth insight on foreign relations, international trade and global security" during his opening remarks.
Deputy speaker Joo said he was interested to hear from acting Ambassador Yun how Korea-U.S. relations would “shape and develop” under the second Donald Trump administration.
During a recess between the first and second sessions, Korean lawmakers and acting Ambassador Yun took photos and cheered for the Korea-U.S. alliance.
Details from the second session between lawmakers and the acting ambassador were not immediately disclosed, as it was a “closed-door session,” according to PPP Rep. Kim Gunn’s office.
His office also added that it would contribute to amplifying national interests through active parliamentary diplomacy with the forum members, according to a press release.
Acting Ambassador Yun, a former U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Policy, arrived in Seoul on Jan. 11 after the U.S. State Department appointed him to replace Philip Goldberg, who retired and departed Korea on Jan. 7.
