 10 doctoral students graduate from Korean universities through Asean scholarship program
Published: 26 Feb. 2025, 15:42 Updated: 26 Feb. 2025, 16:39
Students that graduated through the Higher Education for Asean Talents (HEAT) scholarship pose for a photo during a networking event held on Feb. 26 to celebrate their graduation. [KOREAN COUNCIL FOR UNIVERSITY EDUCATION]

The Korean Council for University Education (KCUE) announced Wednesday that 10 international students graduated with doctoral degrees through its scholarship program this February, bringing the total number of graduates to 36.
 
The council operates the Higher Education for Asean Talents (HEAT) program, sponsored by the Asean-ROK Cooperation Fund. It offers full scholarships for three years and a monthly stipend.  
 

Asean nationals who hold a master's degree and are working as an academic faculty member at a university in their home country are eligible to apply. Scholars can pursue a Ph.D. at the following six universities: Kangwon National University, Kyung Hee University, Korea University, Ewha Womans University, Jeonbuk National University and Chung-Ang University.  
 
Through the scholarship, 10 students graduated from their doctoral programs this February, with KCUE holding a networking event on Wednesday to celebrate their graduation.  
 
The HEAT program first started in 2020, and has provided scholarships to 82 students. It's first cohort of graduates consisted of six students who graduated in August 2023. Another eight graduated in February 2024 and 12 in August 2024.
 
The HEAT scholarships were initially set to run between March 2020 and November 2025, but KCUE aims to continue offering the scholarship.  
 
KCUE submitted a proposal to the Asean-ROK Cooperation Fund to continue with the scholarship program in January. If given approval, the second phase will start in January 2026.
 
"The HEAT program has positioned itself as a key project in higher education cooperation and human resource development between Korea and Asean countries," said a spokesperson for KCUE. "KCUE aims to cultivate pro-Korean elites in various fields such as environment and health care, also further promoting cooperation and academic exchanges between Korean and Asean universities through the second phase of the HEAT program."

BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
