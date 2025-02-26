 Education Ministry unveils expanded college dormitory plans
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > K-campus

print dictionary print

Education Ministry unveils expanded college dormitory plans

Published: 26 Feb. 2025, 18:46
Dormitory renovation plans for a project roughly titled National University Build-Trans-Lease Dormitory Project [MINISTRY OF EDUCATION]

Dormitory renovation plans for a project roughly titled National University Build-Trans-Lease Dormitory Project [MINISTRY OF EDUCATION]

 
The Ministry of Education on Wednesday announced capital-funded dormitory renovation plans set to be implemented in 2026, which includes expanding dormitory spaces and providing private rooms for each college student. 
 
The project, roughly titled National University Build-Trans-Lease Dormitory Project, renovates state-run university dormitories using private capital. Launched in 2005, the initiative has since completed the construction of 76 dorms, with 17 more either scheduled for development or currently under construction.
 

Related Article

 
As part of the 2026 plan, the space allocated per student will enlarge from the current 18 square meters (193 square feet) to 22 square meters, and each student will have their own private room, according to the ministry's press release.
 
A wide range of convenient facilities — including a study area, laundry room, convenience store and parcel storage room — will also be available near the dorms to enhance students’ living conditions.
 
Among universities that wish to take part in the 2026 dormitory renovation project, the ministry will select 10 universities by this May.
 
“Going beyond simply providing dorm spaces, this project aims to create a living environment where student’s privacy and convenience are fully protected and supported,” said Park Sung-min, Deputy Minister for Planning and Coordination at the Ministry of Education.

BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea Education Ministry dormitory

More in K-campus

Education Ministry unveils expanded college dormitory plans

Korean universities host graduation ceremonies — in pictures

10 doctoral students graduate from Korean universities through Asean scholarship program

Go grand master Lee Se-dol encourages Unist students to embrace AI, develop unique styles

K-campus welcomes new university ambassadors

Related Stories

Toward fairer admissions

Education authorities to upgrade school security after stabbing attacks across Korea

Ministry releases new rules to protect teachers' classroom authority

Survey finds 799 students, 31 teachers victims of deepfake videos

Teachers welcome post-walkout changes, but say long way still to go
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)