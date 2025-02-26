Education Ministry unveils expanded college dormitory plans
Published: 26 Feb. 2025, 18:46
The Ministry of Education on Wednesday announced capital-funded dormitory renovation plans set to be implemented in 2026, which includes expanding dormitory spaces and providing private rooms for each college student.
The project, roughly titled National University Build-Trans-Lease Dormitory Project, renovates state-run university dormitories using private capital. Launched in 2005, the initiative has since completed the construction of 76 dorms, with 17 more either scheduled for development or currently under construction.
As part of the 2026 plan, the space allocated per student will enlarge from the current 18 square meters (193 square feet) to 22 square meters, and each student will have their own private room, according to the ministry's press release.
A wide range of convenient facilities — including a study area, laundry room, convenience store and parcel storage room — will also be available near the dorms to enhance students’ living conditions.
Among universities that wish to take part in the 2026 dormitory renovation project, the ministry will select 10 universities by this May.
“Going beyond simply providing dorm spaces, this project aims to create a living environment where student’s privacy and convenience are fully protected and supported,” said Park Sung-min, Deputy Minister for Planning and Coordination at the Ministry of Education.
BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
