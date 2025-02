Korean universities host graduation ceremonies — in pictures

More universities in Korea hosted graduation ceremonies this week, including Yonsei University and Korea University.A total of 2,224 students — including 1,841 undergraduates — were conferred diplomas at Seoul National University on Wednesday afternoon.Sungkyunkwan University and Korea University hosted their spring graduation ceremonies on Tuesday.On Monday, 3,507 students from Ewha Womans University and 4,157 students from Yonsei University received their degrees. Psy was awarded an honorary diploma by Yonsei University.BY WOO JI-WON [ [email protected]