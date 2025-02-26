Korean universities host graduation ceremonies — in pictures
Published: 26 Feb. 2025, 15:59
Jang Se-won, a student at Seoul National University, delivers a speech as the representative of the Class of 2025 during its graduation ceremony on Wednesday. [NEWS1]
More universities in Korea hosted graduation ceremonies this week, including Yonsei University and Korea University.
A total of 2,224 students — including 1,841 undergraduates — were conferred diplomas at Seoul National University on Wednesday afternoon.
Sungkyunkwan University and Korea University hosted their spring graduation ceremonies on Tuesday.
On Monday, 3,507 students from Ewha Womans University and 4,157 students from Yonsei University received their degrees. Psy was awarded an honorary diploma by Yonsei University.
An international student from Ewha Womans University poses for a photo with her family on Monday, when the school's graduation ceremony took place. [NEWS1]
Students of Ewha Womans University pose for a photo after their graduation ceremony on Monday. [NEWS1]
Students of Yonsei University throw their mortarboards in the air after their graduation ceremony on Monday. [NEWS1]
Students of Sungkyunkwan University take photos of each other at the school campus on Tuesday. [NEWS1]
Kim Dong-one, president of Korea University, makes a speech at its graduation ceremony on Tuesday. [YONHAP]
School officials and students of Sungkyunkwan University take part in its special traditional ritual during its graduation ceremony on Tuesday. [NEWS1]
Students of Korea University gathered at the school campus to take photos on Tuesday. [YONHAP]
