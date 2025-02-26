 Kim Jong-un stresses 'actual experiences in modern warfare' during visit to military academy
Published: 26 Feb. 2025, 09:58
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, center, inspects the Kang Kon Military Academy, in this photo captured from the Rodong Sinmun, North Korea's daily newspaper for general readers. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has visited a military academy in Pyongyang, emphasizing the need to educate soldiers on "the actual experiences of modern warfare" and master rapidly advanced weapons, state media reported Wednesday.
 
Kim inspected the Kang Kon Military Academy, the most prestigious commanding officers training center, the previous day, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, marking his second consecutive day of visiting a military education institution.
 

Related Article

On Monday, Kim inspected the Kim Il Sung University of Politics, emphasizing the "ideology-first" principle and loyalty in building a powerful military.
 
During Tuesday's inspection, Kim referred to the current international situation, saying, "The aggressive and bellicose nature of the imperialists is most openly expressed," while "war and bloodshed become commonplaces," the KCNA reported.
 
Such an environment "requires the armed forces of the DPRK to perfectly cope with a war," Kim was quoted as saying. DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the official name of the country.
 
Kim set forth the task of "intensifying the military practice-centered education" and ensuring that all students "learn about the actual experiences of modern warfare," "master the rapidly advanced weapons, combat and technical equipment and acquire the commanding ability corresponding to modern warfare."
 
The remarks came amid concerns that North Korea's deployment of thousands of troops to support Russia in its war against Ukraine may allow the North to gain rare modern warfare experiences.
 
"The resolute revolutionary consciousness to make revolution" should be instilled in the students before transferring military knowledge to them, Kim also underlined.
 
He also stressed the need to prepare the students to "be fighters of combat type possessed of crack-shot marksmanship, skillful combat methods and strong physical ability."
 
Kim watched faculty and students demonstrate the Korean martial art Kyoksul, a live shooting contest and exercises with multipurpose apparatuses, according to the KCNA.
 
A photo published by the North Korea's Rodong Sinmun also showed Kim sitting in a room with a poster on the wall that read, "Annihilate and sweep out the outrageous puppet South Korean scum to the very last person."
 
The Kang Kon Military Academy, located in the North Korean capital, was named after the first chief of the general staff of the Korean People's Army, who died during the Korean War. The academy trains entry-level commanders for North Korea's armed forces.
