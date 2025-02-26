DP accuses Yoon of using 'dirty tricks,' 'cowardly excuses' in his impeachment trial's final argument
Published: 26 Feb. 2025, 15:17
- LEE SOO-JUNG
During a press conference at the National Assembly, DP spokesperson and lawmaker Hwang Jung-a slammed Yoon’s final defense during his impeachment trial as a “cowardly excuse full of lies and ridiculous arguments.”
On Tuesday afternoon, Yoon, if reinstated, promised to focus on constitutional and political reforms — including shortening his term — during his 11th and last hearing at the Constitutional Court. His final statement was reportedly 77 pages long.
The DP spokesperson said bringing up constitutional reform or transferring his presidential powers at this time would fail to shift public attention. She said her party would wait with the Korean people for a judgment from the Constitutional Court.
“Now is a time for the Constitutional Court, not a time to reform the Constitution,” Hwang said.
The DP also denounced Yoon’s refusal to take responsibility for the martial law decree and his lack of self-reflection.
“Yoon did not hide his fascist-like delusion by labeling people who criticized him as anti-state forces,” Hwang said, adding that the president insulted DP lawmakers by claiming they took orders from North Korea.
She also accused Yoon of inciting another riot and dividing the country again by empathizing with the protesters who stormed the Seoul Western District Court. On Jan. 19, dozens of people vandalized the courthouse after it issued a warrant for Yoon's arrest.
DP Rep. Choo Mi-ae, chief of the committee, also urged a special counsel probe into Yoon’s botched martial law decree to rescue public livelihoods and stabilize state affairs.
Another DP lawmaker, Rep. Yang Bu-nam, said Yoon and his group “committed an insurrection and incapacitated the constitutional institutions by seizing the National Assembly and the National Election Commission” on Dec. 3, when he declared martial law.
A DP official stressed that the scope of the special counsel probe should go beyond the mere six hours of martial law. The official said the investigation should be more “extensive and in-depth” as notes written by former military commander Noh Sang-won revealed that Yoon’s martial law was "deeper and bigger" than it initially appeared.
“There were notes about horrific plans on how to justify his martial law imposition in Noh Sang-won’s pocketbook as well as action plans before the April general election,” the official said.
Noh is a dishonorably discharged former Defense Intelligence Command chief accused of plotting the martial law decree as a civilian along with ex-Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun.
The official said her party would push for a permanent special counsel probe against Yoon not subject to presidential veto — which could be wielded by acting President Choi Sang-mok.
