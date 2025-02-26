 Parliamentary committee passes bill to probe election meddling by presidential couple
Published: 26 Feb. 2025, 19:04
Seats for conservative People Power Party lawmakers are seen vacant after they left the parliamentary chamber to protest a special counsel probe bill targeting political broker Myung Tae-kyun in western Seoul on Feb. 26. [NEWS1]

The National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee on Wednesday passed a bill mandating a special counsel probe into allegations of election meddling involving President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee.  
 
During a general committee meeting at the National Assembly in western Seoul, conservative People Power Party (PPP) lawmakers left the chamber to protest the bill, which they accuse the liberal Democratic Party of railroading. 
 
The latest passage came two days after a sub-committee reviewed and approved the bill on Monday. The PPP lawmakers also boycotted the voting then. 
 

The bill stipulates that the special counsel prosecutor investigate allegations that the presidential couple used tampered public polls during the latest presidential race and in the PPP's nomination process.  
 
The polls were reportedly masterminded by self-proclaimed political broker Myung Tae-kyun, who was indicted for violating the Political Funds Act.  
 
The bill is expected to be voted on during Thursday's plenary session at the National Assembly.  
 

BY LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
tags Korea National Assembly Myung Tae-kyun election president

