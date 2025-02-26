Parliamentary committee passes bill to probe election meddling by presidential couple
Published: 26 Feb. 2025, 19:04
- LEE SOO-JUNG
- [email protected]
During a general committee meeting at the National Assembly in western Seoul, conservative People Power Party (PPP) lawmakers left the chamber to protest the bill, which they accuse the liberal Democratic Party of railroading.
The latest passage came two days after a sub-committee reviewed and approved the bill on Monday. The PPP lawmakers also boycotted the voting then.
The bill stipulates that the special counsel prosecutor investigate allegations that the presidential couple used tampered public polls during the latest presidential race and in the PPP's nomination process.
The polls were reportedly masterminded by self-proclaimed political broker Myung Tae-kyun, who was indicted for violating the Political Funds Act.
The bill is expected to be voted on during Thursday's plenary session at the National Assembly.
BY LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
