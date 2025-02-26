Prosecutors demand two-year sentence for DP chief Lee on false statement charges

A Supreme Court ruling determining Lee's political future is increasingly likely, with a verdict expected in June. The schedule for an early presidential election — which would result if President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment is upheld — and the schedule for Lee’s appeals trial are at odds, with attention focusing on the timing of the Supreme Court’s ruling on Lee.





If an early presidential election is held, Lee’s trial and the election will overlap. The arguments for Yoon’s impeachment trial ended on Wednesday, with a ruling expected in early to mid-March.





If the impeachment is upheld, the presidential election will be held in May according to Article 68 of the Constitution, which stipulates that if the presidency becomes vacant, a successor must be elected within 60 days.





If Lee is found guilty by the Supreme Court, he cannot run for president.





However, whether the Supreme Court issues a ruling before the presidential election concludes is hard to predict. According to the 2024 Judicial Yearbook, the average processing time for noncustodial criminal cases in 2023 was 155 days. In the case of violations of the Public Official Election Act, it took an average of 73.2 days in 2023.