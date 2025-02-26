Bridge collapse victims' families grieve as investigations get underway
Published: 26 Feb. 2025, 16:06
They were mourning the death of their father and husband who was one of the four that died while working on a bridge structure that collapsed in Anseong earlier the same day.
Family members told JoongAng Ilbo, an affiliate of Korea JoongAng Daily, that the deceased was a loving father and grandfather. He was especially fond of his two daughters and his four-month-old granddaughter.
At 9:49 a.m. on Tuesday, a bridge deck collapsed at the construction site for the Cheonan-Anseong section of the Sejong-Pocheon Expressway in Anseong, killing four and injuring six. Among the 10 workers involved in the accident, seven were Korean and three were Chinese.
The father was a veteran construction worker with over a decade of experience. Though his job often required him to stay wherever his work took him, he always returned home on his days off to share a drink with his son-in-law.
However, the man met a tragic fate just 10 days after starting work at this particular site.
"The fact that my father-in-law, who always prioritized safety after working in the industry for so long, was involved in this accident is incomprehensible. Watching the footage of the collapse, I can't understand how the bridge could fall like that,” said the man's son-in-law.
“Authorities must investigate whether faulty construction was involved.”
A 78-officer team from the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency launched an investigation on Tuesday afternoon to determine the precise cause of the collapse. The team is questioning officials from subcontractor Jangheon Industrial and other parties involved in the construction project.
Hyundai Engineering is the lead construction company with a 50 percent stake in the project. The company apologized for the casualties and promised its active cooperation in determining the cause of the accident.
Investigations determined that no workers present at the site at the time had witnessed the moment of the accident.
Authorities plan to set the direction of their investigation based on a review of construction materials, including the girder launcher equipment and construction methods, as well as testimonies from those involved. On-site forensic inspections are scheduled for Thursday and Friday.
Construction materials, falling from heights of up to 52 meters (170.6 feet), lay scattered in a scene of massive destruction at the site of the accident, an industry insider said Wednesday. The section of the expressway section where the accident occurred was closed off on Wednesday, with access restricted until Thursday 5 p.m.
While the circumstances of the accident remain under investigation, the sorrow was unmistakable among the 10 or so gathered family members at Anseong Hospital's funeral hall .
The older brother of 59-year-old Kang, a Chinese national who died in the accident, expressed his disbelief. "We were together for Lunar New Year then again just last week. I still can’t believe this happened," he said.
Kang immigrated to Korea from China about 20 years ago and worked on construction sites across the country. His teenage son lives in China. Though Kang was based in Korea, he often traveled back to China to see his son.
"My nephew is arriving in Korea tomorrow," Kang's grieving brother said. "My brother worked so hard all his life. I have no words to describe this loss," he said.
Kang’s younger sibling, upon hearing the news of his brother's death, rushed directly to the funeral hall. Upon arrival, he could not hide his sorrow.
Inside the waiting room, the sound of heavy sobbing echoed into the void left by lost family members. Some family members were so overcome with grief that they struggled to stand upright.
The three workers whose bodies were placed in the care of the funeral hall were not residents of Anseong, where the accident occurred. Police believe that, due to the nature of construction work, they had been living in accommodation close to the construction site for an extended period while under contract.
The city of Anseong has set up a response headquarters at the Seoun-myeon Community Center near the accident site to assist with recovery efforts and provide support to victims' families.
Additionally, government officials have been dispatched to hospitals where the injured and deceased have been taken to provide further assistance. The construction company is handling funeral arrangements, compensation, and insurance matters for the victims.
Authorities are also reviewing whether the Serious Accidents Punishment Act and the Occupational Safety and Health Act apply in this case. The Ministry of Employment and Labor has dispatched an official specializing in the industrial accident prevention and supervision to the accident site.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
