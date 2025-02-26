 Gov't hints at scrapping increase of medical school admissions quota for next year
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Gov't hints at scrapping increase of medical school admissions quota for next year

Published: 26 Feb. 2025, 17:19 Updated: 26 Feb. 2025, 17:23
A medical school student attends a graduation ceremony at a medical school in Seoul on Feb. 24. [YONHAP]

A medical school student attends a graduation ceremony at a medical school in Seoul on Feb. 24. [YONHAP]

The government has raised the possibility of scrapping a controversial increase of medical school admissions for next year, sources familiar with the matter said Wednesday, as it seeks to resolve a prolonged dispute with trainee doctors.
 
Education Minister Lee Ju-ho met with the deans of medical schools earlier this week and said he may consider setting an annual admission quota of 3,058 for 2026, down 2,000 from this year, if the medical students currently on leave return for the March semester, according to government officials and medical sources.
 
For more than a year, the government and trainee doctors have been in dispute as the government hiked the number of medical school admissions by 2,000 starting from this year.
 

Related Article

No concrete agreement was reportedly reached during the meeting.
 
"It was a tug of war between the two sides as the deans said they would try to persuade the students if the quota is frozen, while the education ministry questioned whether freezing the quota would actually guarantee their return," one of the deans said.
 
The Korean Medical Association dismissed media reports that Lee had informally suggested a freeze to the association, calling it a "media ploy."
 
Meanwhile, medical students have hinted that they will continue their leave of absence whether or not the government proposes an enrollment freeze.
 
"I already submitted my leave of absence," said a medical student on leave. "The fact that students submitted their leaves of absence, even with the possibility of the quota hike being scrapped, means students are refusing to return."
 
Thousands of medical students have taken a leave of absence in protest of the government's plan to increase medical school admissions by 2,000, as part of a broader initiative to raise the total by approximately 10,000 over the next five years to address a shortage of doctors.
 
Yonhap 
tags Korea medical school education minister doctors

More in Social Affairs

Gunshots wake Gwangju residents as stabbed police inspector shoots assailant point-blank

Korea to strengthen quarantine on entry from 7 African nations to prevent Ebola spread

Gov't hints at scrapping increase of medical school admissions quota for next year

Bridge collapse victims' families grieve as investigations get underway

Popular lecturer dies after wife swings spirit bottle at his head during fight

Related Stories

Gov't turns to foreign doctors to fill void from prolonged strike

Doctors and gov't struggle to negotiate med school quota hike

Health minister 'open' to shortening medical school education to five years

First medical school admissions quota hike in 27 years finalized by higher education board

Gov't to pour additional 77.5B won into emergency healthcare
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)