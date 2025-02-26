Knife-wielding man shot dead after stabbing police officer in Gwangju
Published: 26 Feb. 2025, 10:47
A man who attacked a police officer with a knife in Gwangju died after being shot by the officer Wednesday.
The officer from the Gwangju Dongbu Police Precinct was first stabbed twice by the 51-year-old knife attacker, whose identity was withheld, in an alley of the city's Geumnamro district at around 3:10 a.m. after arriving there in response to a 112 emergency call from two women threatened by the man.
The officer used a firearm in the subsequent scuffle and the attacker was shot with a live bullet and pronounced dead at a nearby hospital at around 4 a.m.
The officer also suffered serious injuries to his neck and face and underwent emergency surgery.
At that time, the officer, accompanied by a fellow officer, rushed to the alley to respond to an emergency hotline report that two women were being chased by a stranger while walking home.
When confronted with the officers, the suspect reportedly pulled a knife out of a paper bag and went on a rampage. As the man refused to put down his weapon despite repeated warnings, the police officer fired a taser gun that missed, as well as a blank bullet, before firing three live rounds at him.
Police are investigating the exact circumstances of the incident, including the appropriateness of the use of the firearm.
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
