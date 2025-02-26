 Korea to strengthen quarantine on entry from 7 African nations to prevent Ebola spread
Published: 26 Feb. 2025, 17:31
An official at a quarantine desk at Incheon International Airport monitors diseases on Sept. 3, 2024. [YONHAP]

Korea will bolster quarantine measures on people entering from seven African nations as part of efforts to prevent the Ebola virus from spreading here, the health authorities said Wednesday.
 

Inbound travelers from Uganda, South Sudan, Rwanda, Kenya, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Tanzania and Ethiopia will be required to undergo enhanced quarantine measures, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
 
Under the country's quarantine rules, inbound travelers from the seven countries will be required to report abnormal bodily symptoms, such as fever and rash, to quarantine officers when entering South Korea.
 
The move comes after Uganda recently reported its first death from Ebola in two years.
 
Ebola virus causes severe inflammation and hemorrhagic fever in humans, but there is no widely used vaccine.
 
"Ebola virus disease is not spreading rapidly in other countries as it gets transmitted through direct contact with the body fluids or tissues of an infected person, but we are working to minimize the possibility of the disease spreading here," KDCA Commissioner Jee Young-mee said.
 
Yonhap 
 
tags Korea ebola

