Popular lecturer dies after wife swings spirit bottle at his head during fight
Published: 26 Feb. 2025, 12:55
A well-known real estate law lecturer was killed after his wife swung a bottle of spirits at his head, according to police on Tuesday.
The lecturer was hit on the head on Feb. 15 at 3 a.m. while he was in a row with his wife, according to the Pyeongtaek Police Precinct. He was escorted immediately to a hospital but died 12 hours later.
The man was a lecturer of 28 years, starting his career as a side job while preparing for his bar exam. The exam preparation company where he worked released his obituary on Feb. 17.
“All those who remember your bright smile and passionate dedication to your lectures bid you farewell with heavy hearts,” said the obituary. “Please do not suffer in heaven and rest in peace.”
Afterward, the lecturer’s YouTube channel, online cafe and other platforms received a steady stream of condolence messages from his students.
A special lecture video posted on YouTube one day before his death attracted comments, including “I passed the exam after listening to your lectures,” “Throughout your lectures, I found the experience incredibly entertaining, and watching my scores rise filled me with pride,” and “I pray that you rest in peace.”
“I cannot forget the professor who displayed passion in every lecture,” said one comment. “I wholeheartedly pray that you rest peacefully.”
On one online community, someone posted a comment saying they burst into tears upon hearing the news of his death.
“You always explained everything clearly, and when I texted you with questions, you replied within 10 seconds, which always amazed me,” said the comment. “Thanks to you, I passed the exam and now run my own practice.”
The lecturer’s wife faces charges of death resulting from bodily injury. The wife told the police during questioning that she committed the act because she was enraged when the lecturer asked for a divorce.
The police applied for an arrest warrant for the wife, but the court rejected it, saying that there was no concern for destruction of evidence or flight.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)