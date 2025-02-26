Threats to data are threats to privacy

In the era of AI, where vast amounts of personal data can be used to uncover almost anything, powerful entities are indiscriminately collecting information. Data gathering is not limited to AI programs alone; the Internet of Things (IoT) facilitates extensive, omnipresent data collection. As a result, protecting privacy is becoming increasingly difficult, and concerns over personal information leaks continue to grow, causing widespread unease.A prime example is the rising fear of personal data leaks involving Chinese companies. Even before the controversy over the overseas transfer of personal information by China's generative AI program DeepSeek had subsided, new concerns emerged regarding Temu. The Chinese e-commerce platform, which has decided to enter the Korean market directly, is reportedly expanding the transfer of Korean users' personal data abroad and sharing it with third-party entities. Further fueling concerns are allegations of data leaks linked to Chinese EV manufacturer BYD and the Chinese robotic vacuum brand Roborock. In response, schools, government agencies and companies have blocked access to DeepSeek, and it will likely take considerable time before it is reinstated.While concerns about Chinese companies dominate headlines, Korean firms and institutions are also responsible for significant personal data breaches. Recently, the Personal Information Protection Commission (PIPC) imposed a fine of 1.4 billion won ($977,633)on the IT company SectaNine for failing to take adequate measures after a data breach. Meanwhile, the Seobu Police Station in Yongin, Gyeonggi, is investigating an incident in which building registry records containing addresses, names and resident registration numbers of over 100 property owners in Yongin were leaked.Another controversy involves the leak of workplace attendance records allegedly linked to late Oh Yoanna, a former MBC weathercaster who took her own life after experiencing workplace harassment. Large-scale personal data breaches also occurred last year at Golfzon and Mode Tour. According to the PIPC, the number of reported data leaks surged from 163 in 2021 to 318 in 2023.Whether personal data is transferred overseas, as with DeepSeek and Temu, leaked through hacking, as seen with Golfzon, or disclosed without consent for curiosity’s sake, the fundamental issue remains the same: The damage caused by unauthorized leaks and reckless data usage ultimately falls on the individuals whose information is compromised.When signing up for services or making purchases, consumers inevitably provide personal information such as their names, phone numbers and addresses — often with lingering concerns about how far this data might spread. If it is leaked, the consequences can be both psychological and financial.In the era of digital transformation, the importance of safeguarding personal information from unauthorized exposure in both private and public spheres has never been more critical. The European Union (EU) has taken proactive steps to enhance privacy protection with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), while California has implemented the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) to strengthen consumer privacy rights in commercial transactions with the 2024 Personal Information Protection Annual Report.Korea’s response, however, has been inadequate. Although a central government agency, the PIPC, exists, it has been widely criticized for failing to function effectively as a command center for data security. Despite pledges to establish a robust data protection network encompassing both the public and private sectors, substantial gaps remain. Local governments also lack sufficient privacy safeguards. Moreover, when data breaches occur, individuals often struggle to determine whether their personal information has been compromised.Of course, indiscriminate protection of personal data is not always ideal. There is an ongoing debate over the trade-off between public interest and data collection and usage. Excessive data protection can hinder the use of valuable data essential for industrial and technological advancement.While identifying a perfect balance between privacy protection and data utilization is challenging, addressing concerns over personal data leaks and fostering trust in data usage is imperative. Strengthening individuals’ control over their personal information and ensuring the active protection of their rights and interests is more crucial than ever. Only then can we create a society where privacy is genuinely respected and safeguarded.