New Dodger Kim Hye-seong could start season in minors as spring struggles continue

Kim Hye-seong, the newest Korean player for the Los Angeles Dodgers, could start the 2025 season in the minor leagues as his spring training struggles continued.Kim went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts and an error against the Seattle Mariners at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona, on Tuesday. In four spring games so far, Kim is 1-for-9 with two walks and four strikeouts.Known for his defense during his time in the KBO, Kim has been charged with two errors in spring training, both from the shortstop position. He has also appeared at second base and in center field.Though he has mostly played second base in his recent KBO seasons, the Dodgers are intent on putting him in several different positions, including center field. He has some experience playing corner outfield positions in the KBO but never played in the center.Kim said at the onset of spring training that he had begun working on a swing change, and manager Dave Roberts noted a "buy-in" from Kim to make adjustments.Kim's spring training numbers so far suggest his swing remains a work in progress, but his adventures on the field are more concerning, given that Kim's calling card had been his defense.The Dodgers have no shortage of capable middle infielders. Tommy Edman, a former Gold Glove winner at second base who mostly played center field last year, has been getting reps at his old position this spring.Against this backdrop, Roberts had reportedly left open the possibility of Kim starting the season in the minors. General manager Brandon Gomes has also been noncommittal on where Kim will start his first North American season.The Dodgers will begin their regular season in Tokyo with two games against the Chicago Cubs on March 18-19.