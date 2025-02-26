Brighton-linked Yun Do-young leads Korea’s U-20 Asian Cup charge
With a spot secured at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile, Korea’s U-20 squad is now setting its sights on claiming its first Asian youth title in 13 years.
Korea will face Saudi Arabia in the AFC U-20 Asian Cup semifinals on Wednesday at Shenzhen Youth Football Training Base Centre Stadium in Shenzhen, China. The tournament also serves as Asia’s qualifying event for the U-20 World Cup, with the top four teams earning a place in the finals.
Saudi Arabia advanced as the top team in Group B before edging out China 1-0 in the quarterfinals. In the other semifinal, Japan and Australia will battle for a spot in the final.
Should Korea progress, they could get a rematch with Japan, having played to a 1-1 draw in the group stage.
The key player leading Korea’s title push is 19-year-old Yun Do-young of Daejeon Hana Citizen, widely regarded as one of Korea’s biggest rising stars.
Since making his K League debut last May, Yun has been at the forefront of a new wave of young talent, alongside fellow 2006-born prospect Yang Min-hyeok, now at QPR on loan from Tottenham Hotspur.
Despite being one of the younger players in a squad dominated by 2005-born talent, Yun has been an indispensable figure, playing nearly every minute of the tournament. He was instrumental in Korea’s quarterfinal victory against Uzbekistan, shooting with his left foot for both the equalizer and winner.
He also scored a crucial goal in the group stage against Thailand, celebrating by pointing to the sky in tribute to Kim Ha-neul, a young Daejeon fan who was tragically killed earlier this month.
Yun has also been making headlines off the pitch, with reports emerging that he is set to join Premier League side Brighton on a four-year deal after the tournament.
The move would reportedly meet his buyout clause, with Chelsea, Aston Villa and Wolves also showing interest. Brighton is expected to sign Yun this summer and loan him out to a European club to fulfill work permit requirements.
The Athletic described Yun as “inverted right-winger in Daejeon’s high-pressing game. He impressed with his quick feet and dribbling skills with a low center of gravity.”
The Telegraph went even further: “Yun has less than one year of senior football under his belt but has been compared to the likes of Mohamed Salah in terms of dribbling.”
