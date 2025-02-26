Jordan Spieth set for Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches debut
Published: 26 Feb. 2025
Jordan Spieth hasn’t competed at PGA National Resort since a 2009 junior golf event. That will change at this week’s Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Spieth, who returned to action last month after rehabbing a troublesome left wrist that required surgery, decided last week that the PGA National Resort (The Champion Course) was an appealing place to spend his week. The reason was twofold. For one, temperatures in his hometown of Dallas have been hovering around freezing, not ideal for practice. Secondly, he’s eyeing a spot at next week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard via the Aon Swing 5.
Spieth finished No. 67 on last year’s FedExCup standings, outside the top 50 that automatically qualify for the following season’s Signature Events. That meant Spieth’s pathway into those big-money, big-point events is limited to the Aon Next 10, Aon Swing 5 or sponsor exemptions. Spieth received sponsor exemptions into the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational earlier this year, but he knows those aren’t a given or to be expected. He’d much rather earn his spot in these events.
A strong week at PGA National would go a long way toward that end.
“[In past years, playing the Cognizant Classic] was quite simply a scheduling issue, so I've never even looked at it,” Spieth said Tuesday. “It was just quite simply, I've got to take a week off or else I'm playing eight out of nine or seven out of eight to start, and it's just not what I do... I'm excited to be here. I played here in junior golf. I've obviously watched it pretty much every year. It's got one of the most exciting closing stretches in the game.
“This year, the fact that I hadn't played much, and then I'm not sure exactly what I'm going to be able to play going forward, I think this year's schedule is just a little bit up in arms for me as I try to get my feet under me. I also am playing a bit of catch-up. I don't like finishing outside the top 50 with the new system.”
The Aon Next 10 for all Signature Events after The Genesis Invitational is comprised of the top 10 players on the season-long FedExCup standings (not otherwise exempt) into that week. The Aon Swing 5 for the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard is comprised of the top five players on the FedExCup standings across the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld and Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, not otherwise exempt. Spieth didn’t compete at the Mexico Open and will need a high finish (likely in the top five) at the Cognizant to move inside the Aon Swing 5 for the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
The good news for Spieth: he’s exempt into this season’s four majors and The Players Championship, where he’ll have ample opportunity to test his game against the strongest fields. But he’ll need high finishes in the coming weeks to earn his spot at the remaining Signature Events — the Arnold Palmer Invitational is followed by the RBC Heritage, Truist Championship, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday and the Travelers Championship on the 2025 Signature Event slate.
Spieth will draw upon past memories in his return to PGA National, albeit from nearly two decades ago. He competed at the 2009 AJGA Polo Golf Junior Classic as a 16-year-old, advancing to the semifinals before falling to Cory Whitsett, 2 and 1. Those memories aren’t as sharp in 2025, understandably, so he planned to spend ample time strategizing and learning the green complexes in his early-week preparation. He also chatted with his coach Cameron McCormick last week, who opined that PGA National set up nicely for Spieth’s game.
“He goes, ‘I think it’s a great fit,’” Spieth relayed Tuesday. “You've got to drive the ball, obviously, precise, but tough golf courses in the wind on Bermuda, that's kind of what I grew up on. He thought it was a really good fit, so it all came together in 12 hours, essentially.
“I was like, well, it's still under 32 (degrees) at home, and it was just a weird cold spell, and South Florida sounds nice.”
Spieth finished a pedestrian T69 of 78 players at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and he missed the cut at The Genesis Invitational with rounds of 76-74. In between, though, he finished T4 at the WM Phoenix Open, contending into the final round before eventual winner Thomas Detry pulled away on the back nine. Spieth took away plenty of positives from that week, though, feeling that his comeback from injury had progressed ahead of schedule. He ranked second that week in Strokes Gained: Approach-the-Green, and he gained nearly four strokes on the greens to rank No. 13 in Strokes Gained: Putting, doing so with a new putter in the bag for the first time in roughly seven years.
Spieth’s result at The Genesis was a step back, but he believes it was merely a blip in a positive progression. He’s still workshopping the best way to manage his wrist — “trying to find the right balance of rest and playing,” he said Tuesday — but feels his form from Phoenix will be the new normal before long.
“It was really nice to get back and then even to get into contention one week,” Spieth said. “So my goal now, as we look towards the Masters, is to try to play difficult golf courses and work my way into contention and just see what I can improve upon by the time we get to Augusta.”
Perhaps that stable of difficult courses will include Bay Hill next week, as well.
BY KEVIN PRISE
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
