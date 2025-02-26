 Panama to formalize long-used migrant smuggling boat route to handle 'reverse flow' south
Published: 26 Feb. 2025, 11:15
Venezuelan migrants arrive at Panama's Caribbean coastal island of in Gardi Sugdub, on Feb. 23, to board boats to Colombia after giving up hopes of reaching the United States while in southern Mexico as President Trump cracks down on migration. [AP/YONHAP]

Panama said on Tuesday that it's working to formalize a route long used to smuggle migrants on the way to the United States, which is now being increasingly used to return migrants to South America in a reverse flow triggered by the Trump administration.
 
It comes as a growing number of migrants give up on seeking asylum in the United States, often after crossing the perilous jungles dividing Colombia and Panama known as the Darien Gap and waiting more than a year in Mexico for an asylum appointment on the border.
 

Migrants from countries like Venezuela and Colombia, unwilling to once again risk their lives crossing the Darien, have paid boats to carry them back to South America along the Caribbean Sea pressing up against Panama. Migrants are then dropped off in northern Colombia, where many continue on their journeys.
 
In years past, such boats were often used as a “VIP route” for migrants traveling north that could pay enough to not walk days through the dense jungle.
 
But the Panamanian government has faced backlash in recent days after a boat capsized in rough waters on Friday, claiming the life of one 8-year-old Venezuelan child.
 
Following press and regional official reports of Panamanian authority involvement in organizing migrant transport, Panamanian Security Minister Frank Abrego said on Tuesday that the boats were carrying migrants south with the “full knowledge of regional authorities." But he insisted that the boat arrangements were “irregular” deals struck with boat captains.
 
Abrego said authorities were monitoring the boats to prevent human trafficking, unlawful detention of migrants and other types of criminal action.

AP
