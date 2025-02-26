Trump gov't to end EB-5 investor visa, replace with 'Gold Card' valued at $5 million
Published: 26 Feb. 2025, 09:33
U.S. President Donald Trump's administration will abolish the EB-5 immigrant investor visa program and replace it with the "Gold Card" for those who will be able to pay $5 million to the U.S. government, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said Tuesday.
Lutnick made the remarks, casting the EB-5 program as "full of nonsense" and a way to get a "low-priced" green card, officially known as a permanent resident card.
"The president said, rather than having this sort of ridiculous EB-5 program, we are going to end the EB-5 program," he said, standing next to the president during a press availability in the Oval Office of the White House.
"We are going to replace it with the Trump Gold Card, which is really a green card, so they'll be able to pay $5 million to the U.S. government," he added.
Trump said the Gold Card will bring in "very high-level" people who create jobs.
"You are getting big taxpayers, big job producers," he said, noting the United States will be able to sell "maybe a million of these cards."
"If you add up the numbers, they are pretty good. As an example, a million cards would be $5 trillion. If you sell 10 million of the cards, that's a total of $50 trillion," he said. "We have $35 trillion in debt. That would be nice. So, we will see."
But he stressed that applications for the Gold Card will be vetted "very carefully."
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)