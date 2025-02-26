 Trump orders investigation into possible tariffs on copper
Published: 26 Feb. 2025, 09:53
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the press after signing an executive order, alongside Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert Kennedy Jr., left, and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, right, at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Feb. 25. [AFP]

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the press after signing an executive order, alongside Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert Kennedy Jr., left, and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, right, at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Feb. 25. [AFP]

 
U.S. President Donald Trump signed an order Tuesday to look into the imposition of possible new tariffs on copper imports as he seeks to rebuild America's industry for the metal used to produce aircraft, vehicles, ships and other military hardware.
 
Trump directed Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to investigate the imposition of the new tariffs under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, which allows the president to impose import restrictions if an import threatens to undermine the United States' national security.
 

The move came as he is using tariffs to boost the United States' manufacturing sector, reduce America's trade deficits and achieve other policy goals.
 
"Like our steel and aluminum industries, our great American copper industry has been decimated by global actors attacking our domestic production," Lutnick was quoted as saying. "To build back our copper industry, I will investigate the imposition of possible tariffs."
 
The secretary went on to say that tariffs can help restore America's copper industry and strengthen its national defense.
 
"American industries depend on copper, and it should be made in America. No exemptions, no exceptions," he said. "America First creates jobs and protects our national security, and it's time for copper to come home."
 
By law, the commerce secretary has 270 days to present his department's findings and recommendations regarding the copper issue to the president. Within 90 days after getting a report from the secretary, the president is to determine whether he concurs with the department's findings and make a decision.
 
A White House official, however, anticipated the investigation process would proceed quickly "in Trump time."
 
Trump has already announced a plan to start imposing 25 percent tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports, while his administration is moving to impose "reciprocal" tariffs on U.S. imports to match duties that other countries slap on U.S. exports. He is also weighing imposing possible tariffs on cars, chips and pharmaceuticals.
 
