 Kospi opens lower while Nvidia posts strong results
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Kospi opens lower while Nvidia posts strong results

Published: 27 Feb. 2025, 09:46
A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Feb. 26. [NEWS1]

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Feb. 26. [NEWS1]

 
Seoul shares started lower Thursday on lingering tariff woes despite the better-than-expected quarterly results of AI chip giant Nvidia.
 
The Kospi added 11.19 points, or 0.42 percent, to 2,629.90 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 

Related Article

 
Overnight, Wall Street finished mixed ahead of the Nvidia results, which were released after the market closed.
 
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.43 percent and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.26 percent.
 
After the closing bell, Nvidia reported $22 billion in net income and $39.3 billion in revenue in the fourth quarter that ended in late January on rising demand for its new top-of-the-line Blackwell processors, beating market expectations.
 
In Seoul, most shares started in mixed territory.
 
Hyundai Motor dropped 2.2 percent and LG Energy Solution declined 1.47 percent.
 
Hana Financial Group fell 3.2 percent and Celltrion lost 2.32 percent.
 
SK hynix remained flat and Hanmi Semiconductor climbed 0.2 percent.
 
Shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean rose 2.48 percent and Nongshim added 0.72 percent.
 
The local currency was trading at 1,435.05 won against the dollar at 9:15 a.m., up 2.05 won from the previous session.

Yonhap
tags Korea market shares stock Kospi

More in Finance

Kospi opens lower while Nvidia posts strong results

Toss aims for 50 percent international base by 2030

Stocks rebound, won weakens as market waits on Nvidia

Kospi opens slightly lower as economic uncertainty persists

Biz lobbies, PPP rebuke DP's corporate 'good faith law' push

Related Stories

Kospi sinks 0.77% as DeepSeek's AI surfaces

Kospi ends week down 0.54% with tech shares leading losses

Kospi closes down 0.14%, settling in wake of Fed rate cut hint

Kospi opens marginally higher on tech and auto share gains

Kospi closes down for second straight session on profit taking
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)