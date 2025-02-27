A kick between the buns: McDonald's add Toowoomba sauce to select items
Published: 27 Feb. 2025, 17:02
- LEE JAE-LIM
- [email protected]
McDonald’s Korea released two new burgers featuring Toowoomba sauce on Thursday, enhancing its existing menu with a creamy yet spicy twist to appeal to local tastes.
The new offerings are variants of the McSpicy Shanghai Burger and Shrimp Beef Burger, incorporating the Toowoomba sauce to deliver the trendy flavor that has gained popularity among Korean consumers.
They are now available nationwide.
Both are also included in McLunch deals to be enjoyed at discounted prices during midday hours.
Additionally, McDonald’s will launch a variation of the McMorning Chicken ‘n Cheese Muffin with the spicy, creamy sauce on March 20.
“By incorporating the beloved Toowoomba sauce into our popular menu items, we aim to offer a new taste experience throughout the day,” a McDonald’s Korea spokesperson said in a statement. “We will continue to develop diverse menu options that cater to our customers' preferences.”
