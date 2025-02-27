Coupang allocates $133M for Gimhae logistics hub
Published: 27 Feb. 2025, 16:47
- LEE JAE-LIM
Coupang will allocate 193 billion won ($133.7 million) to build a new logistics center in Gimhae, South Gyeongsang, expanding its operation of rocket delivery service in the region.
The 122,314-square-meter (1,310,000-square-foot) facility will consist of one basement level and eight aboveground floors. The e-commerce operator said on Thursday that it will leverage AI to predict customer demand and stock popular products for faster deliveries.
The Gimhae center will be partially furbished to enable early morning delivery for essential goods and general products in the first half of this year.
Cold storage and refrigeration facilities will be added later this year, and early morning deliveries for fresh food will be available as early as next year.
The Gimhae center will act as a hub to extend Coupang’s fast delivery network to southern coastal cities such as Sacheon, Geoje and Tongyeong, as well as remote islands and mountainous regions in South Gyeongsang.
The investment decision was made in light of regional demand for faster deliveries, although Coupang already operates fresh food logistics centers in major cities such as Changwon and Gimhae.
Coupang anticipates that 1,450 jobs will be created through the center’s establishment.
