 Coupang allocates $133M for Gimhae logistics hub
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Coupang allocates $133M for Gimhae logistics hub

Published: 27 Feb. 2025, 16:47
An aerial view of Coupang's new logistics center in Gimhae, South Gyeongsang [COUPANG]

An aerial view of Coupang's new logistics center in Gimhae, South Gyeongsang [COUPANG]

 
Coupang will allocate 193 billion won ($133.7 million) to build a new logistics center in Gimhae, South Gyeongsang, expanding its operation of rocket delivery service in the region.
 
The 122,314-square-meter (1,310,000-square-foot) facility will consist of one basement level and eight aboveground floors. The e-commerce operator said on Thursday that it will leverage AI to predict customer demand and stock popular products for faster deliveries.
 
The Gimhae center will be partially furbished to enable early morning delivery for essential goods and general products in the first half of this year.
 
Cold storage and refrigeration facilities will be added later this year, and early morning deliveries for fresh food will be available as early as next year.
 

Related Article

 
The Gimhae center will act as a hub to extend Coupang’s fast delivery network to southern coastal cities such as Sacheon, Geoje and Tongyeong, as well as remote islands and mountainous regions in South Gyeongsang.
 
The investment decision was made in light of regional demand for faster deliveries, although Coupang already operates fresh food logistics centers in major cities such as Changwon and Gimhae.
 
Coupang anticipates that 1,450 jobs will be created through the center’s establishment.

BY LEE JAE-LIM [[email protected]]
tags Coupang rocket delivery South Gyeongsang

More in Industry

NJZ logos filed in trademark application to Korea's Intellectual Property Office

A kick between the buns: McDonald's add Toowoomba sauce to select items

TSMC weighing investment in chip design startup FuriosaAI

Kia's EV4 aims to draw current away from Tesla's Model 3

Kia to install Samsung’s SmartThings controls in electric vans

Related Stories

How far a company’s arrogance can go

Coupang to proceed with $2B investment plan to hire 10,000 outside Seoul

Coupang to expand Rocket Delivery in North Chungcheong with new $14 million logistics center

Coupang will invest $2.2 billion to roll out Rocket Delivery across Korea

FTC ruling on Coupang's search manipulation may rock e-commerce
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)