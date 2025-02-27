GS Retail confirms 1.6 million cases of personal data leakage
Published: 27 Feb. 2025, 18:15
The retail affiliate of GS Group said that it has conducted an extensive security checkup of its websites after a leakage case was reported from its convenience store's homepage last month. It was found that a total of 1.58 million cases of data leakage occurred between June 21, 2024, and Feb. 13, 2025.
Personal data such as names, ages, birthdays, contacts, addresses, IDs and email addresses were accessed.
It added that financial data such as membership points and transaction methods weren't leaked.
GS Retail said it would fortify its security system by investing in data protection and deploying the latest security technology on its websites.
"We sincerely apologize to customers who have trusted GS Retail. We will do our best to regain their confidence," GS Retail said in a statement.
