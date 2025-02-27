In moving people or cargo, Kia's PV5 EV seeks to move market
TARRAGONA, Spain — Kia finally unveiled its PV5 electric van, which can function as both a people and cargo mover, the very first vehicle in its so-called platform beyond vehicle (PBV) strategy designed to offer software-driven, fit-for-purpose EVs to cater to both passengers and businesses.
The Korean automaker unveiled four PV5 variants at its EV Day event in Tarragona, Spain, on Monday, which included passenger and cargo configurations, a crew version that accommodates both passengers and cargo and a variant that can carry a wheelchair, along with detailed specs.
The mid-size PV5 will debut in Korea and European countries in the first half, with the price starting from 35,000 euros ($36,800). A U.S. launch, however, isn’t planned.
PBVs, which also refer to "purpose-built vehicles," are built on a flexible architecture with swappable bodies and are designed for specific uses, such as shuttling and last-mile delivery. PBVs are Kia’s latest growth engines in a cutthroat EV market currently led by heavy hitters like the Volkswagen ID. Buzz and Ford E-Transit minivans.
With the square-shaped car boasting a futuristic look, the cargo version is much boxier than the passenger variant with huge cargo space and split rear doors.
The PV5 people mover is installed with a 71.2 kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery, which can run up to 400 kilometers (248.5 miles) based on Europe’s WTLP standards. It requires 30 minutes to charge from 10 percent to 80 percent.
The PV5 cargo version offers up to 5,165 liters (182.4 cubic feet) of capacity, with standard, long, and high-roof versions available.
“The development of the PV5 began with a fundamental question about the automotive industry: Why do customers still have to adapt to products made by manufacturers?” said Kia CEO Song Ho-sung during the EV Day event on Monday.
“Most automotive brands still operate from a supply-driven perspective, and Kia recognized this customer pain point and sought to meet the unmet need for customizable vehicles by expanding the customer base to both individuals and businesses," Song added.
Kia plans to introduce a total of 11 PBVs by 2030, including the PV7, which specifically targets logistics and is slated for introduction in 2027.
The carmaker aims to sell 250,000 PBVs by 2030, capturing some 20 percent of the light commercial vehicle market in terms of EVs.
Kia has already inked deals with Uber and DHL Express to supply electric vans and is in talks with many companies like Coupang and CJ Logistics for further cooperation.
