 Instagram may launch Reels as separate app: Reports
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Instagram may launch Reels as separate app: Reports

Published: 27 Feb. 2025, 11:39
Adam Mosseri attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ″Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion″ exhibition in New York on May 6, 2024. [AP/YONHAP]

Adam Mosseri attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ″Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion″ exhibition in New York on May 6, 2024. [AP/YONHAP]

 
Instagram is considering the launch of a separate app for its short-form video feature, Reels, its chief Adam Mosseri told staff this week, the Information reported on Wednesday, citing a person who heard the remarks.
 
The Meta-owned company is looking to take advantage of TikTok's uncertain status in the United States, aiming to provide a similar video-scrolling experience, the report added.
 

Related Article

 
Meta did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.
 
In January, Meta also announced a new video-editing app, Edits, a move seemingly aimed at acquiring a share of the user base of CapCut, a similar video-editing app owned by TikTok's parent company, ByteDance.
 
Meta previously tried out a standalone video-sharing app called Lasso in 2018, with the goal of competing with TikTok, but the app did not gain much traction and the company later shut it down.

Reuters
tags Instagram reels

More in Industry

Instagram may launch Reels as separate app: Reports

China says Taiwan seeks to give away chip industry to U.S.

Nissan considering replacing CEO, Bloomberg says

Navy's new fleet command holds first major maritime drills

PSG on your purifier? Ligue 1 leaders announce parnership with SK Magic

Related Stories

Instagram CEO says Apple, Google are 'trying to avoid their part' in Meta's screen time crackdown

YouTube, Instagram expand presence in Korean app market in usage time

Instagram to restrict Korean teenagers' screen time starting today

'Mom influencers' being locked out of Instagram as platform cracks down on child privacy

Love in the age of algorithms: Young Koreans asking AI to play Cupid
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)