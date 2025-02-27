 K-water showcases AI management, purification at Asia Water Council meeting
Published: 27 Feb. 2025, 19:00
Korea Water Resources Corporation CEO Yun Seog-dae, center in the front row, looks at K-water's advanced water management technologies presented on a panel during the Asia Water Council board meeting in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on Feb. 27. [K-WATER]

Korea Water Resources Corporation (K-water) presented its advanced water management technology during the Asia Water Council’s (AWC) board meeting, the state-run water utility said Thursday.
 
The chairing organization of the 171-member council exhibited advanced techniques including digital twin technology, AI-powered water purification systems and Smart Water Network Management during a technology seminar at the 22nd meeting of the AWC's board in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, with representatives of its member nations in attendance.
 

K-water CEO Yun Seog-dae currently serves as the president of the AWC. K-water and Korea’s Ministry of Environment led the establishment of the AWC in 2016 to address water issues in the region and to support sustainable development of water resources.
 
The meeting's agenda preparations for the fourth Asia International Water Week, which will take place in Manila, the Philippines, in 2027.
 
“Solving the water issues, amid the global climate crisis, is a prerequisite to Asia’s sustainable growth,” said Yun.
 
“With the AWC at the forefront, K-water will continue to engage in exchanging technologies and global cooperation so that Korea’s leading water management technology will provide innovative solutions to water issues worldwide.”

BY SHIN HA-NEE [[email protected]]
