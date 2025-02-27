 Loco Choco Pie sales: Orion's flagship treat tops 4 billion units sold in 2024
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Loco Choco Pie sales: Orion's flagship treat tops 4 billion units sold in 2024

Published: 27 Feb. 2025, 18:33 Updated: 27 Feb. 2025, 18:48
A shopper looks at a pack of Orion's flagship product, the Choco Pie, at a store in Seoul on Feb. 27. [YONHAP]

A shopper looks at a pack of Orion's flagship product, the Choco Pie, at a store in Seoul on Feb. 27. [YONHAP]

 
A shopper looks at a pack of Orion's flagship product, the Choco Pie, at a store in Seoul on Feb. 27. 
 
Orion announced on the day that the snack sold more than 4 billion units in 2024 in Korea and abroad. The record sales by units amounted to 580 billion won ($402 million). The treat was launched in 1974 and celebrated its 50th anniversary last year.
tags Korea Choco Pie Orion

More in Industry

K-water showcases AI management, purification at Asia Water Council meeting

Korea plans trade offices, voucher program to help firms weather Trump tariffs

Loco Choco Pie sales: Orion's flagship treat tops 4 billion units sold in 2024

Working on new material: Interior material firm LX Hausys exhibits at KBIS 2025

GS Retail confirms 1.6 million cases of personal data leakage

Related Stories

Orion sees record sales as snacks sell well overseas

Orion to raise prices of 16 products from Thursday

International Choco Pie sales lead Orion to a record Q3

Choco Pie maker Orion reports 25-percent rise in net profit

Orion earns $82M in dividends from Vietnamese subsidiary
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)