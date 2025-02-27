Loco Choco Pie sales: Orion's flagship treat tops 4 billion units sold in 2024
Published: 27 Feb. 2025, 18:33 Updated: 27 Feb. 2025, 18:48
A shopper looks at a pack of Orion's flagship product, the Choco Pie, at a store in Seoul on Feb. 27.
Orion announced on the day that the snack sold more than 4 billion units in 2024 in Korea and abroad. The record sales by units amounted to 580 billion won ($402 million). The treat was launched in 1974 and celebrated its 50th anniversary last year.
