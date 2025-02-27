Kia to install Samsung’s SmartThings controls in electric vans

Kia's EV4 aims to draw current away from Tesla's Model 3

A kick between the buns: McDonald's add Toowoomba sauce to select items

NJZ logos filed in trademark application to Korea's Intellectual Property Office

Related Stories

Hanni’s got a visa, NJZ’s got a plan — and NewJeans aren’t looking back

NewJeans or NJZ? Girl group changes name ahead of legal battle

K-pop giants rally against NewJeans, group blames HYBE for trying to derail 'debut' as NJZ

Director of NewJeans' music videos sues ADOR CEO for defamation

NewJeans hires same law firm as Min Hee-jin for legal battles with HYBE and ADOR