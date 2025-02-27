 SKT to bolster AI service lineup with IonQ's quantum computing technology
Published: 27 Feb. 2025, 15:20
SK Telecom partnered with IonQ, a U.S. software company, to bolster its AI business through quantum computing technologies.
 
Under a memorandum of understanding, SKT will integrate IonQ’s quantum computing technologies in its AI service lineup, which includes personal AI agents A. and Aster, AI data centers, GPU-as-a-Service and on-device AI as well as in its cryptography technologies.
 
Quantum computers, capable of processing vast amounts of data at a faster speed than traditional computers, are expected to play a key role in operating AI services with greater efficiency and lower power consumption.
 
IonQ is known for its trapped ion technology, which uses electric fields to confine ions and uses lasers to control them, ensuring high stability and precision in quantum computing operations, such as error correction and qubit control.
 
“Quantum technology is not an option but a necessity for the advancement of AI,” said Ryu Young-sang, CEO of SK Telecom, in a statement. “SK Telecom will continue to make proactive investments and foster strategic collaborations to establish itself as a leader in the AI field.”

