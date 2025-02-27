 Working on new material: Interior material firm LX Hausys exhibits at KBIS 2025
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Working on new material: Interior material firm LX Hausys exhibits at KBIS 2025

Published: 27 Feb. 2025, 18:30
Attendees of The Kitchen & Bath Industry Show in Las Vegas visit the LX Hausys booth on Feb. 27. [LX HAUSYS]

Attendees of The Kitchen & Bath Industry Show in Las Vegas visit the LX Hausys booth on Feb. 27. [LX HAUSYS]

 
Attendees of the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) in Las Vegas visit the LX Hausys booth on Feb. 27.
 
KBIS 2025, running from Feb. 25 to 27, is the largest kitchen and bathroom trade show in North America. LX Hausys, founded in 1947, specializes in interior materials and is the largest such company in Korea. The firm produces everything from flooring to countertops and even protective film.
tags Korea Design Las Vegas

More in Industry

K-water showcases AI management, purification at Asia Water Council meeting

Korea plans trade offices, voucher program to help firms weather Trump tariffs

Loco Choco Pie sales: Orion's flagship treat tops 4 billion units sold in 2024

Working on new material: Interior material firm LX Hausys exhibits at KBIS 2025

GS Retail confirms 1.6 million cases of personal data leakage

Related Stories

Permission to browse

From Vegas to Singapore: Business events industry introduces cities to windfalls

F1 drivers complain about marijuana smoke while preparing for Las Vegas Grand Prix

How TES' Las Vegas factory brings old tech back to life

Korean Air to increase flights on Southeast Asia, U.S. routes ahead of winter demand
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)