Working on new material: Interior material firm LX Hausys exhibits at KBIS 2025

Attendees of the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) in Las Vegas visit the LX Hausys booth on Feb. 27.KBIS 2025, running from Feb. 25 to 27, is the largest kitchen and bathroom trade show in North America. LX Hausys, founded in 1947, specializes in interior materials and is the largest such company in Korea. The firm produces everything from flooring to countertops and even protective film.