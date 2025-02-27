Korea to spend $173 million won on technology standardization of advanced industries this year

Korea will spend 247.5 billion won ($172.7 million) this year on technology standardization of advanced industries, such as AI and sixth-generation (6G) communications network, as part of efforts to bolster the country's competitiveness in the sectors, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said Thursday.The national standards review committee endorsed the investment plan aimed at developing technology standards for AI, semiconductor, 6G network and other cutting-edge industries, according to the Industry Ministry.The ministry also plans to support private companies' technology standard certification for exports.Additionally, the government will launch a task force to devise a five-year plan for the development of standards for digital and AI technologies, as well as environmental, social and governance (ESG) frameworks, which will be implemented starting in 2026.Yonhap