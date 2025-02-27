 Korean visual artist Fi Jae Lee becomes first Korean to win Dorothea Tanning Award
Korean visual artist Fi Jae Lee becomes first Korean to win Dorothea Tanning Award

Published: 27 Feb. 2025, 16:09
Visual artist Fi Jae Lee [SWATCH ART PEACE HOTEL]

 
Visual artist Fi Jae Lee became the first Korean to win the Dorothea Tanning Award, the awards organizer, Foundation for Contemporary Arts, announced on Wednesday.
 
The Dorothea Tanning Award, established in 2016 in honor of the late American artist Dorothea Tanning, recognizes one artist annually who has shown exceptional artistic accomplishments and potential.
 

Lee, a 44-year-old visual artist, has works that explore drawing, painting, sculpture, installation and performance. Since 2008, she has focused on traditional Buddhist painting techniques, melding them with contemporary styles.
 
"She utilizes a diverse range of materials, including reinforced plastic and gold pigment, to craft elaborate shrines that honor 'parasitic bodies' — extinct species, imagined future beings and sensory constructs — that exist within her own body,” the awards organizer said.
 
Her latest exhibit in Korea was a solo exhibition titled “Excavating Future Species" at Artspace3 in central Seoul in 2023.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
