Mingles claims highest Michelin status as guide honors Seoul, Busan restaurants at ceremony
Published: 27 Feb. 2025, 17:03 Updated: 27 Feb. 2025, 17:20
-
- LEE JIAN
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Mingles received the highest honor in the "Michelin Guide Seoul & Busan 2025," earning three stars during its unveiling ceremony on Thursday at The Westin Josun Seoul in Jung District, central Seoul.
Promoted from its previous, long-held two-star status, it is also the only three-star restaurant in Korea selected by the guide this year.
“When I was starting out as a professional cook, I remember feeling so honored to just eat at a Michelin-starred restaurant, but 22 years later, I can’t believe the guide has awarded my restaurant three stars,” Kang Min-goo, head chef and owner of Mingles, told the press after the ceremony. “I’m incredibly happy but also feel heaviness and pressure to live up to the status and even go beyond it.”
Located in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, Mingles is a contemporary fine-dining restaurant that interprets traditional Korean flavors with modern sensibilities. It opened in 2014 and was ranked two Michelin stars for seven consecutive years until last year.
“We get a diverse group of customers, from a wide range of ages and ethnicities, and it will continue to be my goal to serve them, foremost, delicious meals, but also dishes that can widen their perspectives of Korean cuisine.”
Kang largely worked overseas in his early career, holding the youngest-ever head chef title at Nobu Bahama, but decided to return to Korea and cook his home country’s cuisine after witnessing a shift in the “traditional rules of fine dining.”
“Fine dining used to be limited to cuisines like French and Italian, but at the time, countries like Spain and Denmark were garnering fame by reinterpreting their cuisine to serve it at upscale restaurants. It inspired me to want to do the same with Korean food,” he said. “So, that was my small dream as I packed my bags and came back to Korea. I’ve never really regretted that decision, but today especially, I feel glad that I did it.”
Kang has since expanded business, however, establishing a one-Michelin-star Korean restaurant in Hong Kong, Hansik Goo, in 2020. Last year, he also published an English cookbook, “Jang: The Soul of Korean Cuisine,” which was named one of the New York Times’ 2024 Best Cookbooks. It includes insights and recipes incorporating jang, otherwise known as fermented sauces, which are considered essential in Korean cuisine. Jang is also a key element in his dishes at Mingles.
Last year's three-star recipient, Mosu, headed by chef Anh Sung-jae, was not on the new list. It is temporarily closed and slated to reopen sometime in spring this year.
Besides Mingles, 39 more restaurants were given star status during the same Michelin Guide ceremony.
Notable announcements included the promotion of contemporary fine dining restaurant Evett from one to two stars. The establishment's executive chef Joseph Lidgerwood appeared on the hit Netflix cooking show “Culinary Class Wars" (2024).
Jungsik, whose New York location Jungsikdang became the first Korean restaurant abroad to receive three Michelin stars, maintained its two-star status for the eighth consecutive year.
Three restaurants in Seoul debuted on this year's list, all receiving one star. They are French restaurant Tutoiement, sushi restaurant Sosuheon and Mexican restaurant Escondido.
Among the restaurants promoted from Michelin’s Selected category to one-star status are some of the capital’s trendiest venues, including the modern East Asian contemporary restaurant Y’east, the vegan dining spot Legume and the Mediterranean restaurant Gigas.
Four Seasons Seoul’s Cantonese restaurant Yu Yuan made its way back onto Michelin’s star list four years after instating new chefs, head chef Kwok Wai To and dim sum specialist Qingbing Wu.
There were no changes to the Busan star guide, with the same three restaurants — French diner Palate, pasta bistro Fiotto and Japanese omakase restaurant Mori — retaining their one-star statuses from last year. The Busan guide, onto its second edition this year, has no two or three stars. The Seoul Guide debuted in 2016.
“As Seoul has established itself as a culinary destination, we are confident that Busan will also see an increase in outstanding restaurants and chefs over time,” said Michelin Guide International Director Gwendal Poullennec in a press release.
Thursday's ceremony also announced special awards.
The Green Star Award, given to restaurants practicing exceptional sustainability, went to A Flower Blossom on the Rice, Gigas and Fiotto.
The Mentor Chef Award went to Kim Sung-il of the two-star Chinese restaurant La Yeon, inside the five-star hotel The Shilla Seoul. Jungsik’s Kim Min-Jun took home the Sommelier Award and Sosuheon’s manager Lee Eun-joo won the Service Award.
BY LEE JIAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)