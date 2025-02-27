A painful truth from the BOK chief: There hasn't been new industry for 10 years (KOR)

The Bank of Korea’s (BOK) Monetary Policy Board lowered this year’s economic growth forecast by 0.4 percentage points Tuesday, triggering concerns regarding a “1.5 percent shock.” Growth rates fluctuate due to economic cycles or temporary external shocks. When the economy falters, monetary policy, such as the rate cut announced by the board, or expansionary fiscal measures, including supplementary budgets, can provide short-term stimulus.



More concerning, however, is that Korea’s potential growth rate — an indicator of the economy’s underlying strength — has been in continuous decline. The BOK projected that Korea would remain stuck in low growth at 1.8 percent next year as well. BOK Gov. Rhee Chang-yong bluntly remarked, “We must accept 1.8 percent growth — that is our reality.” He pointed out that “the most painful truth for our government to acknowledge is that no new industries have emerged in the past 10 years. Creative destruction is necessary, and someone must bear the pain. But by avoiding everything, we have failed to introduce a single new industry.” His criticism rings true. The National Assembly, for instance, outright shut down ride-sharing services like Tada, starkly exposing Korean society’s resistance to innovation.



Rhee has long emphasized the need for structural reform to avoid sinking into a prolonged low-growth trap. In 2023, he warned that attempting to resolve structural stagnation with short-term policies would be “the fastest way to ruin the country.” He also lamented that Korea “wasted over a decade basking in the benefits of Chinese demand instead of using that time to elevate our industries to the next level.” Last year, he likened economic reform to picking high-hanging fruits, emphasizing that “harvesting them requires effort and pain.” Korea has already plucked all the low-hanging fruit, but instead of facing tough challenges head-on, we continue to hope for an easy way out.



Warnings that Korea is missing its “golden time” for structural reform have become a recurring theme among economists. In December of last year, the Korea Development Institute stressed that “productivity improvement across all sectors is the only pillar that can support Korea’s economic dynamism” and called for regulatory innovation, labor market reforms and enhanced social mobility through education. Economist Yoon Hee-sook recently argued in her book that Korea must overhaul its “outdated” regulatory framework and foster an innovation-friendly social environment. She urged a societal shift to restore what she called “mental dynamism,” lamenting that Korea’s current atmosphere stifles ambition and discourages risk-taking. If Korea continues to turn its back on reform and innovation, it will be difficult to escape the pessimistic outlook Yoon warned of: “At best, Korea will age gracefully.”



The immediate priority is for the ruling and opposition parties to reach an agreement on a supplementary budget. But beyond that, they must engage in serious discussions on what needs to be reformed and how. A strong economy cannot exist without sound governance, and true economic progress is impossible without good politics.



Translated using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.













“10년간 새 산업이 없다”는 한은 총재의 뼈아픈 지적



“내년 성장률 1.8%가 우리 실력…창조적 파괴 필요”

지금이 구조개혁 골든타임…불편한 논쟁 회피 말아야





그제 한국은행 금융통화위원회가 올해 경제성장률을 4개월 만에 0.4%포인트 낮추면서 ‘1.5% 쇼크’라는 반응이 나왔다. 성장률은 경기 순환이나 일시적 외부 충격으로 오르내릴 수 있다. 경기가 부진하면 이번에 금통위가 기준금리를 내린 것처럼 통화정책으로 떠받치거나 추가경정예산을 투입하는 확장적 재정정책으로 단기 부양을 할 수 있다.



더 중요한 것은 우리 경제의 기초체력을 보여주는 잠재성장률이 계속 하락하고 있다는 사실이다. 한은은 내년에도 1.8%의 저성장이 이어질 것으로 내다봤다. 이창용 한국은행 총재는 “1.8% 성장률은 받아들여야 하고, 이것이 우리의 실력”이라고 했다. 그는 “우리 정부가 가장 뼈아프게 느껴야 할 것은 지난 10년간 새 산업이 도입되지 않았다는 점”이라며 “창조적 파괴가 필요하고 누군가는 고통을 받아야 하는데, 이것저것 피하다 보니 새 산업이 하나도 도입되지 않았다”고 지적했다. 실제로 국회는 타다 같은 토착 승차 공유 서비스의 싹을 아예 잘라냈다. 혁신 기업과 기술에 대한 우리 사회의 낮은 수용성을 여실히 보여주는 사례다.



우리 경제에 구조개혁이 절실하다는 이 총재의 쓴소리가 나온 지는 오래됐다. 2023년 단기 정책으로 구조적 저성장을 해결하는 것은 “나라가 망가지는 지름길”이라고 했고, “10년 넘게 중국 특수(特需)에 취해 우리 산업이 한 단계 더 높이 가야 할 시간을 놓쳤다”고도 했다. 지난해엔 “높게 매달린 과일을 수확하려면 어려움이 수반된 구조개혁이 필요하다”고 했다. 이제 편하게 손만 뻗으면 잡을 수 있는 과일은 다 따먹었다는 것이다. 경제를 업그레이드하려면 시끄럽고 불편한 논쟁을 피하면 안 되는데 우리는 정면승부를 외면하며 요행만 바라고 있다.



구조개혁의 골든타임이 지나가고 있다는 지적은 경제학계의 단골 경고다. 지난해 12월 한국개발연구원(KDI)은 “사회 전반의 생산성 향상이 우리 경제의 역동성을 지탱하는 유일한 버팀목”이라며 노동시장 개혁, 교육을 통한 사회 이동성 강화 등의 과제를 제시했다. 경제학자 윤희숙은 최근 저작에서 “시대에 뒤떨어진 개발도상국식 규제 틀을 개혁하고 사회 기풍을 혁신 수용적으로 확 바꿔야 한다”며 “뭔가 시도해 볼 마음의 힘을 꺾는 사회 분위기를 일신해 ‘마음의 역동성’을 회복해야 한다”고 주문했다. 혁신과 도약의 길을 외면하면 윤희숙의 표현처럼 “대한민국, 곱게 늙는 게 최선”이라는 비관론에서 벗어나기 힘들다. 당장 여야가 추경에 합의하는 게 시급하다. 한발 더 나아가 경제 체질 개선을 위해 무엇부터 어떻게 고칠지 머리를 맞대는 것도 중요하다. 좋은 정치 없이는 좋은 정부가 나오기 힘들고, 경제가 진짜 좋아지지도 않는다.

