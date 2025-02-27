The scientist who painted the brain (KOR)

As a boy, his dream was to become a painter. His textbooks and notebooks were filled with his sketches, leaving little room for class notes. He had no interest in formal lessons, much to his father’s concern. At age 11, he suffered a serious injury while experimenting with homemade explosives. After recovering, he found a new passion — observing and sketching nature. This was the childhood of Santiago Ramón y Cajal (1852–1934), the Spanish neurologist who would later revolutionize our understanding of the brain.Cajal grew up in a country that was a peripheral player in the world of science, and his work initially received little attention. Yet, through meticulous observation and exhaustive sketching, he decoded the architecture of the brain. His greatest discovery came when he revealed that neurons are individual units, connected by tiny gaps called synapses — an insight that overturned the prevailing belief that the brain was a single, continuous network. By the time he was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1906, he had already earned the title “Father of Neuroscience.” His intricate anatomical drawings remain masterpieces, intersecting both science and art, and are still featured in textbooks today.When we graduate from school, we each possess a specialized tool, a particular skill set that defines our field of study. In academia, this specialization only deepens. Yet, as we encounter the achievements of others, we sometimes feel envious, as if our hammer is inadequate compared to someone else’s heavy machinery. It is tempting to believe that by collecting multiple tools, we might accomplish even greater things.But Cajal warned against this mindset. In “Advice for a Young Investigator”(1987), a collection of Cajal's essays, he cautioned that too much breadth can be a researcher’s downfall.“Let us sharpen a single blade, at most two. Focus our analytical strength so that we may pierce straight to the heart of the problem.”Perhaps, we are all sharpening our own hammers throughout life. If we refine our skills with precision and patience, we will inevitably find the right nail to strike — a moment where our unique expertise is indispensable. And in that moment, we realize why our hammer — our individuality — matters.소년의 꿈은 화가였다. 교과서와 노트는 그의 그림으로 빼곡했다. 수업에는 흥미가 없었다. 말썽을 일삼는 아들을 아버지는 걱정했다. 열한 살 때는 사제 화약으로 장난치다 중상을 입기도 했다. 회복 후, 아이는 열정을 쏟을 대상을 찾았다. 자연을 관찰하고 스케치하는 일이었다.스페인의 신경학자 산티아고 라몬 이 카할(1852~1934)의 어린 시절이다. 성장 후 그는 예리한 관찰력으로 신경조직을 그려내기 시작한다. 지금도 교과서에 실리는 그의 그림들은 과학과 미술의 정점에 선 걸작이다.스페인은 과학계에서 변방이었고, 그의 연구는 처음에 주목받지 못했다. 하지만 어마어마한 관찰과 스케치를 통해 뇌를 분석해 냈다. 마침내, 엄청난 수의 개별 신경세포들이 시냅스라는 미세한 틈을 두고 연결되어 있음을 발견했다. 두뇌는 거대한 하나의 그물망이라는 당대의 정설을 뒤집는 결과였다. 1906년 노벨상을 받을 때 즈음, ‘신경과학의 아버지’라는 평판을 얻었다.학교를 졸업할 때 우리는 대개 ‘전공’이라 부를 만한 어떤 도구를 가지게 된다. 이 도구가 학계에서는 더욱 세분화되어 있다.그런데, 남의 업적에 대해 듣다 보면 종종 탐이 나기도 한다. 내가 가진 것은 망치인데, 저 사람은 중장비를 가진 것 같다. 여러 분야의 도구를 하나하나 수집하다 보면 더 멋진 일을 할 것 같기도 하다. 카할은 정확하게 이러한 태도를 경계했다. 그의 에세이를 모은 책 『젊은 연구자를 위한 조언』에서, 박학다식이 오히려 연구의 적임을 경고했다.“우리는 하나의 날을 가진 칼을 갈도록 하자. 아무리 많아도 둘을 넘지 말자. 이처럼 우리의 분석력을 집중해서 문제의 심장을 찌르도록 하자.” 어쩌면 우리 모두는 하나의 망치를 다듬으며 살고 있다. 잘 다듬다 보면 언젠가, 때릴 수 있는 못을 만나게 된다. 나의 망치가 필요한 순간, 내가 나여야만 하는 이유다.