 BTS's J-Hope returns with 'Sweet Dreams' as world tour kicks off
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

BTS's J-Hope returns with 'Sweet Dreams' as world tour kicks off

Published: 27 Feb. 2025, 11:29
BTS member J-Hope [BIGHIT MUSIC]

BTS member J-Hope [BIGHIT MUSIC]

 
J-Hope of BTS will release the digital single, “Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel),” on March 7, his agency BigHit Music said Thursday.
 
The track is “an R&B serenade that reflects J-Hope’s desire to both receive and give love,” the agency said in a press release. 
 

Related Article

 
Featured artist Miguel won Best R&B Song at the 55th Grammy Awards in 2013 for “Adorn” and has been nominated in 13 categories, including Song of the Year, Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Album.
 
The single marks J-Hope’s first new music in a year since the launch of his “Hope on the Street” album project.   
 
BTS member J-Hope featured on MBC’s reality show “I Live Alone” [MBC]

BTS member J-Hope featured on MBC’s reality show “I Live Alone” [MBC]

 
J-Hope will appear on MBC's reality show “I Live Alone” (2013-) this Friday, where he will share a glimpse of his daily life in Los Angeles and his creative process behind the upcoming track.
 
He will perform “Sweet Dreams” live during the Seoul leg of his upcoming world tour, “Hope On The Stage,” which kicks off with three concerts from Friday to Sunday at the KSPO Dome in southern Seoul. All three shows will be livestreamed, according to BigHit Music.
 
The tour will span 15 cities, including Chicago in the United States, New York City, Mexico City, Manila, Singapore, Jakarta in Indonesia, Taipei in Taiwan, Bangkok and Saitama and Osaka in Japan.    
 
A promotional image for J-Hope's upcoming digital single “Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel)″ [BIGHIT MUSIC]

A promotional image for J-Hope's upcoming digital single “Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel)″ [BIGHIT MUSIC]

 
On the day of the song’s release, March 7, J-Hope will host an offline fan event, “Sweet Dreamland,” where he will meet 613 fans for a Q&A session. The number 613 symbolizes BTS’s debut date, June 13. The event will also be livestreamed on the global fan platform Weverse.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags J-Hope BTS

More in K-pop

BTS's J-Hope returns with 'Sweet Dreams' as world tour kicks off

Jin on Jin: BTS member becomes noodle's new ambassador

Boy band NouerA releases debut EP, aims to become K-pop's 'monster rookies'

Olivia Marsh's agency acknowledges 'similarities' but denies plagiarism of song 'Backseat'

Girl group Weeekly leaves agency IST Entertainment

Related Stories

J-Hope of BTS performs at charity event at invitation of French first lady

BTS's J-Hope reveals New Year's resolutions in video message to fans

J-Hope announces 'Hope On The Stage' tour, kicking off in Seoul

J-Hope begins the 'third take' of his life after completing military service

BTS’s J-Hope to make special appearance on dance show 'DNAcers'

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)