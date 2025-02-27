BTS's J-Hope returns with 'Sweet Dreams' as world tour kicks off
Published: 27 Feb. 2025, 11:29
J-Hope of BTS will release the digital single, “Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel),” on March 7, his agency BigHit Music said Thursday.
The track is “an R&B serenade that reflects J-Hope’s desire to both receive and give love,” the agency said in a press release.
Featured artist Miguel won Best R&B Song at the 55th Grammy Awards in 2013 for “Adorn” and has been nominated in 13 categories, including Song of the Year, Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Album.
The single marks J-Hope’s first new music in a year since the launch of his “Hope on the Street” album project.
J-Hope will appear on MBC's reality show “I Live Alone” (2013-) this Friday, where he will share a glimpse of his daily life in Los Angeles and his creative process behind the upcoming track.
He will perform “Sweet Dreams” live during the Seoul leg of his upcoming world tour, “Hope On The Stage,” which kicks off with three concerts from Friday to Sunday at the KSPO Dome in southern Seoul. All three shows will be livestreamed, according to BigHit Music.
The tour will span 15 cities, including Chicago in the United States, New York City, Mexico City, Manila, Singapore, Jakarta in Indonesia, Taipei in Taiwan, Bangkok and Saitama and Osaka in Japan.
On the day of the song’s release, March 7, J-Hope will host an offline fan event, “Sweet Dreamland,” where he will meet 613 fans for a Q&A session. The number 613 symbolizes BTS’s debut date, June 13. The event will also be livestreamed on the global fan platform Weverse.
