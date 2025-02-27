Police summon Japanese woman accused of harrassing BTS's Jin at 'Festa' event
Published: 27 Feb. 2025, 19:04
Police summoned a Japanese woman in her 50s for investigation after she was accused of harrassing BTS member Jin, Chosun Ilbo reported Thursday.
The Japanese woman allegedly kissed Jin of the boy band BTS without consent during a free hug event held on June 13 last year in Seoul as part of BTS's 11th anniversary celebrations.
Police began the investigation after receiving a report through the National Civil Service on June 14 last year.
In July 2024, police sought assistance from Interpol and specified the suspect after seven months of collaborative investigations.
Songpa Police Station booked the woman on charges of sexual harassment and requested her to come forward. The woman has yet to respond to the police request, according to the Chosun Ilbo.
Police will also summon Jin as the victim of the case, according to the report.
Jin held the meet and greet event "Festa" with fans on June 13 last year, a month after he was discharged from the military.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
