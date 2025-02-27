 aespa, Katseye to perform at this year's Summer Sonic Festival in Japan
Published: 27 Feb. 2025, 17:19
Girl group aespa poses for photos during the special edition of its ongoing “Synk: Parallel Line” world tour, which took place at the Tokyo Dome on Aug. 17 and 18. [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

Girl groups aespa and Katseye will take the stage at the upcoming Summer Sonic Festival in Japan, the event’s organizer Creativeman Productions announced on Thursday.
 
This year's Summer Sonic Festival will be held over two days, on Aug. 16 and 17, in Tokyo and Osaka. 
 

The music festival will feature about 100 acts, including American singer-songwriter Camila Cabello, British act The Prodigy, American rock band Fall Out Boy and Japanese rock band Official Hige Dandism.
 
After debuting in Korea in 2020 with "Black Mamba," aespa made its official Japanese debut in July last year with its single “Hot Mess.”  
 
Katseye debuted on June 28 last year with the single “Debut,” seven months after the six members won “The Debut: Dream Academy” audition program held in 2023. 

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
