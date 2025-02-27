Acting, singing, instruments: Stars display 'triple threat' in Korean production of musical 'Once'
Published: 27 Feb. 2025, 15:29 Updated: 27 Feb. 2025, 17:17
- LEE JIAN
“Once” is an ultimate show of musical craft.
The Tony-winning musical is known for starring talented actor-musicians impressively playing up to nine different instruments. It is also a heart-wrenching drama of self-discovery and romance, as many who’ve either seen the show or the namesake 2007 movie on which the musical is based know.
The Korean cast and production staff, however, don't want their prospective audiences to forget that the show is also “an excellent comedy.”
The production begs for audience engagement, something which Koreans traditionally have not been comfortable with but have seemingly grown better at, according to “Once” associate director Conor Hanratty.
“I was warned that Korean audiences are quiet, but the week’s worth of audiences have been so warm and engaged with us,” he said during the show's press call on Wednesday at the COEX Artium in Gangnam District, southern Seoul.
“Once,” which began preview performances in Seoul last week, is about a musical collaboration-turned-romance between an Irish street musician, identified as “Guy,” and a Czech immigrant and an aspiring singer-songwriter, identified as “Girl.”
The musical’s book is by Enda Walsh and the music is by Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová, who also worked on the film’s score and won an Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2008 for the pair’s indie folk song “Falling Slowly.”
It premiered in 2011 in New York as a workshop production and made it to Broadway in 2012. The same year, it won eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Actor and Best Book of a Musical. The show also holds a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album, which was awarded in 2013.
"Once" was staged in Korea in 2014 as a licensed production with Korean actors, and then again in 2015 with the original production’s world tour cast.
Since then, a few things have changed, most notably its translated script — this time done by Hwang Seok-hee, known for his witty Korean translation of the Hollywood film “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017).
“When we hear Korean audiences laughing at jokes we know are funny, it is very special,” Hanratty said, expressing satisfaction with the new translation.
He was also presented with a much more active audience than the one that he was warned of before coming to Korea. Hanratty particularly noticed this during the pre-show, where guests enthusiastically indulged in the beverages provided, including alcohol, and engaged with the actors at a bar set up on stage.
Actor Park Ji-yeon, reprising the role of Girl from the 2014 Seoul production, was also surprised to see many eager audience members during the pre-show. “It is very different from 10 years ago. On our first preview show, there was even a line to get up on stage!”
Actor and comedian Kim Jin-soo, playing music store owner Billy, humorously added, “I love the enthusiasm of our audience, but I wish they’d stop offering me to take a sip of their wine!”
The cast members also shared their experiences of becoming actor-musicians. Although "Once" features a seasoned ensemble, the concept of actors performing instruments live on stage is uncommon in Korea, making it a first-time experience for many in the production.
Many, though, felt eager and ambitious rather than nerve-racked.
“I don’t think I’ve ever imagined myself playing the guitar in a musical, and it feels like a dream to be doing it now,” said Lee Choong-joo, who also alternates Guy. “I’ve always admired actor-musicians.”
Band singer Han Seung-yun, another Guy alternate, was grateful that he could be part of a show where he could sing, act and play instruments — everything he loves about music.
“I started dreaming of becoming a singer because I loved the ensemble, and ‘Once’ is kind of the epitome of ensemble music, so I am so happy right now and very honored to be part of the show.”
Actor Lee Ye-eun, alternating Girl, admitted that the process, at times, felt like "overreaching her limit," but practice makes perfect, she said.
"Now that we are finally performing for a live audience and hearing them laugh and enjoy the show with us, I feel like everything we've worked so hard for in the past year is coming full circle!"
Musical “Once” is slated to run through May 31 at the COEX Artium.
