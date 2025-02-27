 Rock band YB takes on heavy metal sound for new EP 'Odyssey'
Published: 27 Feb. 2025, 16:09
Rock band YB [DEE COMPANY]

Rock band YB released its new EP, “Odyssey,” on Wednesday, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of its formation.
 
This release marks the band's first album in six years since the release of its 10th full-length album "Twilight State" in 2019.
 

YB's agency DEE Company said "Odyssey" is the band's first heavy metal album.
 
The new EP contains a total of six tracks with two lead songs: “Rebellion (feat. Xdinary Heroes)” and “Orchid.” 
 
“Rebellion (feat. Xdinary Heroes)” stands out with its heavy metal vocals and intense guitar riffs, while “Orchid” is an English-language song with a softer sound.
 
“In this album, YB expresses a journey of overcoming external oppression and internal struggles, ultimately discovering inner strength and hope and setting off in search of freedom — all conveyed through the powerful sound of heavy metal,” DEE Company said in its press release on Thursday.
 
Formed in 1996 under the name Yoon Do-hyun Band, YB has become an iconic rock band known for hits like “Peppermint Candy” (2001), “I’ll Get Over You” (2003) and “It Burns” (2006). The band performed at international music festivals like the South by Southwest Music Festival in 2007, Vans Warped Tour in 2009 and Woodstock Festival in 2018.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
