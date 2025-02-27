 Romance drama 'The Potato Lab' touts love story between 'ordinary people'
Published: 27 Feb. 2025, 18:37
Kang Tae-oh, left, and Lee Sun-bin pose for photos during a press event for ″The Potato Lab″ in Seoul on Feb. 27. [TVN]

Like its unusual title suggests, the upcoming romance drama "The Potato Lab" promises audiences a fun and refreshing escape from everyday life in a humorous way, its director said Thursday.
 
"It is a heartfelt story about ordinary people who, like the common potato, may not be glamorous or stand out, and at times struggle to understand their own emotions," director Kang Il-soo said during a press conference in Seoul.
 

"I hope the show offers audiences a delightful experience like a potato, a simple yet essential ingredient in our meals," the director said.
 
TvN's new series revolves around Mi-kyung (Lee Sun-bin), a dedicated researcher at the Potato Lab in a remote mountainous area in Gangwon, as she crosses paths with Baek-ho (Kang Tae-oh), a cold, strict director newly assigned to the lab.
 
While the two constantly clash on every point, they gradually begin to fall for each other — slowly and without realizing it.
 
Actor Lee Sun-bin described her character as someone with "extremely colorful personalities."
 
"She is a righteous woman who speaks her mind without fear. At the same time, she is very affectionate, emotional and has exceptional empathy," Lee said of Mi-kyung.
 
On the contrary, Baek-ho, Mi-kyung's love interest, is a cold, principled man with a clear set of standards, who is sensitive to anything that contradicts them.
 
"When he encounters the uncontrollable Mi-kyung, her actions challenge his principles, creating conflict. However, over time, he finds himself unknowingly influenced by her," Kang said.
 
The upcoming series marks the first project for the "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" (2022) star since his release from mandatory military service in March of last year.
 
"I was extremely nervous," Kang said about returning to the set. "I became quite scared after such a long time away from the camera. But the director helped me relax, and I deeply appreciate his efforts."
 
While serving in the military, he read a series of scenarios to stay awake during night duty, he said, and this particular work helped him do so.
 
"It kept me wide awake, and it was unlike anything I've ever read," Kang said.
 
The 12-episode series is scheduled to premiere at 9:20 p.m. on tvN this Saturday, with new episodes airing Saturdays and Sundays. 
 
Yonhap
