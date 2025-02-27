Korea's universities welcome 2025 intake
Published: 27 Feb. 2025, 17:08
The color guard of Sookmyung Women's University enters Jangchung Gymnasium in Jung District, central Seoul, where its matriculation ceremony was held on Feb.24. [YONHAP]
Universities nationwide began hosting their matriculation ceremonies this week, welcoming new students.
Konkuk University on Tuesday held its entry ceremony in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul, where some 1,200 school officials, students as well as their parents gathered.
Seoul Institute of the Arts and Seoul Women’s University hosted their ceremonies on Wednesday. On the same day, Sungkyunkwan University welcomed 4,317 new students at its event.
More universities are set to hold their ceremonies this week, including Ewha Womans University and Korea University on Friday.
School officlas of Sungkyunkwan University fly paper airplanes during its matriculation event on Feb.26. [SUNGKYUNKWAN UNIVERSITY]
President of Yeungnam University declares new students' admission to the school during its matriculation ceremony held on Feb.25. [YEUNGNAM UNIVERSITY]
New undergraduates of Seoul Women’s University recite a declaration during its matriculation event on Feb. 26. [SEOUL WOMEN'S UNIVERSITY]
A school official of Konkuk University speaks during its matriculation ceremony on Feb.26. [KUNKUK UNIVERSITY]
Yoo Tae-gyun, president of Seoul Institute of the Arts, speaks during its matriculation event on Feb.26. [SEOUL INSTITUE OF THE ARTS]
Seoul Institute of the Arts's matriculation ceremony is being held outdoor on Feb.26. [SEOUL INSTITUTE OF ARTS]
