Korea's universities welcome 2025 intake

Universities nationwide began hosting their matriculation ceremonies this week, welcoming new students.Konkuk University on Tuesday held its entry ceremony in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul, where some 1,200 school officials, students as well as their parents gathered.Seoul Institute of the Arts and Seoul Women’s University hosted their ceremonies on Wednesday. On the same day, Sungkyunkwan University welcomed 4,317 new students at its event.More universities are set to hold their ceremonies this week, including Ewha Womans University and Korea University on Friday.BY WOO JI-WON [ [email protected]