 Korea's universities welcome 2025 intake
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > K-campus

print dictionary print

Korea's universities welcome 2025 intake

Published: 27 Feb. 2025, 17:08
The color guard of Sookmyung Women's University enters Jangchung Gymnasium in Jung District, central Seoul, where its matriculation ceremony was held on Feb.24. [YONHAP]

The color guard of Sookmyung Women's University enters Jangchung Gymnasium in Jung District, central Seoul, where its matriculation ceremony was held on Feb.24. [YONHAP]

 
Universities nationwide began hosting their matriculation ceremonies this week, welcoming new students.
 
Konkuk University on Tuesday held its entry ceremony in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul, where some 1,200 school officials, students as well as their parents gathered.
 

Related Article

Seoul Institute of the Arts and Seoul Women’s University hosted their ceremonies on Wednesday. On the same day, Sungkyunkwan University welcomed 4,317 new students at its event.
 
More universities are set to hold their ceremonies this week, including Ewha Womans University and Korea University on Friday.
 
School officlas of Sungkyunkwan University fly paper airplanes during its matriculation event on Feb.26. [SUNGKYUNKWAN UNIVERSITY]

School officlas of Sungkyunkwan University fly paper airplanes during its matriculation event on Feb.26. [SUNGKYUNKWAN UNIVERSITY]

 
President of Yeungnam University declares new students' admission to the school during its matriculation ceremony held on Feb.25. [YEUNGNAM UNIVERSITY]

President of Yeungnam University declares new students' admission to the school during its matriculation ceremony held on Feb.25. [YEUNGNAM UNIVERSITY]

 
New undergraduates of Seoul Women’s University recite a declaration during its matriculation event on Feb. 26. [SEOUL WOMEN'S UNIVERSITY]

New undergraduates of Seoul Women’s University recite a declaration during its matriculation event on Feb. 26. [SEOUL WOMEN'S UNIVERSITY]

 
A school official of Konkuk University speaks during its matriculation ceremony on Feb.26. [KUNKUK UNIVERSITY]

A school official of Konkuk University speaks during its matriculation ceremony on Feb.26. [KUNKUK UNIVERSITY]

 
Yoo Tae-gyun, president of Seoul Institute of the Arts, speaks during its matriculation event on Feb.26. [SEOUL INSTITUE OF THE ARTS]

Yoo Tae-gyun, president of Seoul Institute of the Arts, speaks during its matriculation event on Feb.26. [SEOUL INSTITUE OF THE ARTS]

 
Seoul Institute of the Arts's matriculation ceremony is being held outdoor on Feb.26. [SEOUL INSTITUTE OF ARTS]

Seoul Institute of the Arts's matriculation ceremony is being held outdoor on Feb.26. [SEOUL INSTITUTE OF ARTS]


BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea Sookmyung Women's University Kunkuk University Seoul Institute of the Arts Seoul Women’s University

More in K-campus

KakaoTalk introduces School service for university students

Korea's universities welcome 2025 intake

Yonsei University to launch undecided major department in 2026

Education Ministry unveils expanded college dormitory plans

Korean universities host graduation ceremonies — in pictures

Related Stories

Improve your Korean with these online or offline classes

Sookmyung Women's University hosts Southeast Asian students for IT and business workshop

SeoulArts to begin accepting applications from international students

Seoul Women’s University launches global commerce division for international students

Sookmyung Women's University partners with GS Retail to offer 1,000-won lunch boxes
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)