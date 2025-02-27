Yonsei University to launch undecided major department in 2026
Published: 27 Feb. 2025, 11:29
-
- LEE TAE-HEE
- [email protected]
Yonsei University will establish a department for undecided majors starting in the 2026 academic year.
According to minutes from Yonsei University's academic senate meeting on Feb. 18, the university will introduce an undecided major department for its undergraduate program, with the first class set to enroll in spring 2026.
The department will have an admissions quota of 262 students for the year.
Students admitted to the undecided major department will explore various academic fields in their freshman year before selecting a major in their sophomore year.
They will be able to choose from all majors except those in the College of Medicine, College of Educational Sciences, College of Theology, and fields related to arts, music and physical education.
Yonsei previously introduced an undecided major program in 2009, but it was integrated into the Global Convergence Division in 2014. At that time, students in the program could only choose majors within the humanities.
BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)