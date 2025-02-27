Head of foundation for North Korean defectors dismissed over alleged sexual harassment

The Unification Ministry on Thursday dismissed the head of the Korea Hana Foundation, a public institution supporting North Korean defectors, over allegations he sexually and verbally harassed employees, according to officials.The dismissal of Cho Min-ho as the foundation's president follows the submission of a report in December by a female employee alleging that Cho sexual harassed her. Since then, the ministry has conducted an investigation and other procedural steps leading to his removal.The foundation is under the oversight of the ministry.According to the ministry's review of the case, Cho reportedly said to the employee who was returning from child care leave that in the past women gave birth while working in the fields. He likened caesarean section procedures to an "unboxing" while speaking to a returnee from maternity leave.He also reportedly took issue with a female employee wearing shorts and referred to a North Korean defector-turned-employee as a "cockroach."A ministry official said that the ministry will step up supervision to prevent similar incidents.Yonhap