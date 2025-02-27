First new Han River ferries gear up for duty in Seoul — in pictures

The Hangang Bus, a ferry boat set to carry people across the Han River in Seoul, sails across the river on Feb. 27. [NEWS1]
Two new ferries that will transport passengers across the Han River starting next month arrived in Seoul on Thursday.
Hangang Bus 101 and Hangang Bus 102, departed from a port in Sacheon, South Gyeongsang, on Monday and docked on the banks of the Han River on Thursday morning after passing through the Yellow Sea.
Weighing in at 150 tons, the Hangang Bus is capable of carrying 199 passengers and will stop at seven piers: Magok, Mangwon and Yeouido in western Seoul; Jamwon and Jamsil in southern Seoul; and Oksu and Ttukseom in eastern Seoul.
The two ferries will start pilot operations in early March, according to city officials. The official operation is set to be fully up and running within the first half of this year.
The buses are scheduled to travel between Magok and Jamsil 68 times daily on weekdays, with 15-minute intervals during rush hours. On weekends and public holidays, the boats will operate 48 times daily.
The Seoul Metropolitan Government initiated the transportation service project last year, calling for a means of traveling across Seoul's major waterway to supplement land transport. The project was delayed last August due to safety concerns which led the city government to stress the need for quality assurances before proceeding.
The Hangang Bus, a ferry boat set to carry people across the Han River in Seoul, sails across the river on Feb. 27. [NEWS1]
The Hangang Bus, a ferry boat set to carry people across the Han River in Seoul, sails across the river on Feb. 27. [NEWS1]
The Hangang Bus, a ferry boat set to carry people across the Han River in Seoul, sails across the river on Feb. 27. [NEWS1]
The Hangang Bus, a ferry boat set to carry people across the Han River in Seoul, sails across the river on Feb. 27. [NEWS1]
Hangang Bus 101 and 102, two ferry boats set to carry people across the Han River in Seoul, sail across the river on Feb. 27. [NEWS1]
The inside of the Hangang Bus, a ferry boat set to carry people across the Han River in Seoul, in a file photo provided by the Seoul Metropolitan Government on Feb. 27. [SEOUL METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT]
The Hangang Bus, a ferry boat set to carry people across the Han River in Seoul, leaves the port in Sacheon, South Gyeongsang, on Feb. 27. [SEOUL METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT]
The Hangang Bus, a ferry boat set to carry people across the Han River in Seoul, sails across the river on Feb. 27. [NEWS1]
Hangang Bus 101 and 102, two ferry boats set to carry people across the Han River in Seoul, docked at the bank of the river on Feb. 27. [SEOUL METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT]
People mingle inside of the Hangang Bus, a ferry boat set to carry people across the Han River in Seoul, on Feb. 27. [JOONGANG ILBO]
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]
]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)