First new Han River ferries gear up for duty in Seoul — in pictures

Two new ferries that will transport passengers across the Han River starting next month arrived in Seoul on Thursday.Hangang Bus 101 and Hangang Bus 102, departed from a port in Sacheon, South Gyeongsang, on Monday and docked on the banks of the Han River on Thursday morning after passing through the Yellow Sea.Weighing in at 150 tons, the Hangang Bus is capable of carrying 199 passengers and will stop at seven piers: Magok, Mangwon and Yeouido in western Seoul; Jamwon and Jamsil in southern Seoul; and Oksu and Ttukseom in eastern Seoul.The two ferries will start pilot operations in early March, according to city officials. The official operation is set to be fully up and running within the first half of this year.The buses are scheduled to travel between Magok and Jamsil 68 times daily on weekdays, with 15-minute intervals during rush hours. On weekends and public holidays, the boats will operate 48 times daily.The Seoul Metropolitan Government initiated the transportation service project last year, calling for a means of traveling across Seoul's major waterway to supplement land transport. The project was delayed last August due to safety concerns which led the city government to stress the need for quality assurances before proceeding.BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [ [email protected]